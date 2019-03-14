High-accuracy current transducer company strengthens technical design & support team

Key points:

Experienced in power electronics systems for demanding applications

Will lead development of next product generation

Introduce high-accuracy Flux Gate technology to new markets

Danisense, the leader in high-accuracy current transducers for demanding applications, has announced the appointment of Petar Ljushev as R&D Manager.

Ljushev holds a PhD in the field of Power electronics from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU), and has many years experience in industrial companies designing power electronics, large power resistors and resistor systems for demanding applications. In this new role at Danisense, he will be focusing on new innovative products and adding new functions and features to existing products, introducing the company's closed loop Flux Gate technology.

He comments: "Danisense is a young, dynamic company, and with their broad product range for high precision current transducer they have proven that they have perfected the art of high-accuracy current transducers based on the Flux Gate principle."

Adds Henrik Elbaek, CEO, Danisense A/S: "We welcome Petar to our team. We are sure his experience and expertise will prove invaluable to our next-generation of products and also is supporting our customers with their technical applications challenges."

DANISENSE Precision Innovation

By combining complex magnetic performance with advanced electronics Danisense provides efficient and precise solutions that match the requirements of worldwide customers in demanding industries. Danisense was founded in 2012 and today is based in Denmark and Japan. The company's founders and key employees are highly-experienced and possess specialized knowledge about high precision current transducers, enabling Danisense to create solutions that enable its customers to quickly and easy measure AC and DC currents with accuracies down to 1ppm. Its products are of the highest quality and have anextremely flat frequency response and outstanding DC stability.

