BVT's "brilliant game changer" bee system proven to deliver greater marketable yield to blueberry growers

Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2019) - Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: BEE) (OTCQB: BEVVF) ("BVT") announced today that it has expanded the pilot launch of its proprietary bee-based technology used for increased plant health and marketable yield into the Georgia blueberry market, following its successful launch in the Florida strawberry market.

Last season, BVT conducted grower demonstrations in the Georgia blueberry market with growers seeing positive results. Additionally, after hearing about the innovative approach taken by BVT to increase yield, some growers, such as Major League Blueberries (MLB) located near Nicholls, Georgia, contacted BVT to conduct blueberry trials with the BVT system on their own farm.

Founded in 2015, MLB is a preeminent highbush blueberry farm in America, growing both conventional and organic blueberries. With last season's trial success, MLB has moved to using the BVT system for a portion of their commercial production this season.

"The BVT system is both organic and sustainable, making it an excellent fit with our vision to develop healthy highbush blueberry plants, and provide the best tasting blueberries possible to our customers," said Winn Morgan Co-founder of MLB and a leading blueberry expert. "We pride ourselves on being a differentiated blueberry enterprise and if the BVT system can help us increase yields and reduce our use of pesticides, then it is a win for us and more importantly a benefit for our customers. There is good technology in farming, some great technology, and then there are game changers. This technology is a brilliant game changer."

Georgia grows around 16,000 of the nearly 300,000 acres of blueberries that are cultivated in the United States and Canada with total farm gate value of US$1.1 billion. Blueberry production in North America represents 54% of the worldwide cultivation of the crop with key growing regions including the Atlantic provinces and British Columbia in Canada, Washington, Oregon, Georgia, Michigan, California, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Florida in the U.S.

"Adding blueberries to our growing list of crops we serve is a significant milestone for BVT as we expand our system into new crops and geographies," said Ashish Malik, President and CEO of BVT. "With the commercial success of BVT's bumblebee system established, we will look to accelerate into full commercial sales in the coming season, providing growers a greater amount of flexibility for sustainable production practices."

BVT's system uses commercially reared bees to carry plant protection or yield-enhancement products directly to key areas of target plants - using significantly less product than required with traditional spray applications, while also reducing consumption of water and fossil fuels.

BVT is pursuing trials in other blueberry growing regions including the Pacific Northwest, Michigan and New Jersey. In addition to blueberries, BVT's system is used commercially by strawberry growers in the U.S. with additional trial working being conducted throughout North America to prove its efficacy in other crops.

About Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.

BVT has developed and owns patent-pending bee vectoring technology that is designed to harmlessly utilize bumblebees and honeybees as natural delivery mechanisms for a variety of powdered mixtures comprised of organic compounds that inhibit or control common crop diseases, while at the same time enhancing crop vigor and productivity. This unique and proprietary process enables a targeted delivery of crop controls using the simple process of bee pollination to replace traditional crop spraying, resulting in better yields, superior quality, and less impact on the environment without the use of water or disruptions to labor.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.beevt.com

Contact:

Ashish Malik, President & CEO

marketing@beevt.com

Babak Pedram, Investor Relations

Virtus Advisory Group

Tel: 416-995-8651

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, "annual revenue potential", are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including: planted acres of blueberries in Georgia, selling price of competitive chemical pesticides and the US to Canadian dollar exchange rate. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include changes in law, competition, litigation, the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities, state of the capital markets, the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations, new technologies, the ability to protect intellectual property rights, the ability to obtain patent protection for products, third-party intellectual property infringement claims, regulatory changes affecting products, failing research and development activities, the ability to reach and sustain profitability, dependence on business and technical experts, the ability to effectively manage business operations and growth, issuance of debt, dilution of existing securities, volatility of publicly traded securities, potential conflicts of interest, unlikelihood of dividend payments, the potential costs stemming from defending third-party intellectual property infringement claims, the ability to secure relationships with manufacturers and purchasers, as well as general economic, market and business conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Filing Statement dated May 29, 2015, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law. All figures are in Canadian dollars.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43401