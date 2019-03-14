

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation accelerated for the first time in four months in February, but was less than initially expected, final data from Destatis showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in February, following a 1.4 percent rise in January. The latest figure was slightly smaller than the 1.6 percent flash estimate.



Inflation has been slowing since November, when it peaked at 2.3 percent.



In February, energy prices rose 2.9 percent, having an upward effect on inflation rate. Food price inflation accelerated to 1.4 percent from 0.8 percent in January.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in February, which was slightly smaller than the 0.5 percent flash estimate.



Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices for Germany, calculated for European purposes, remained stable at 1.7 percent for a second straight month in February, in line with the flash estimate.



On a month-om-month basis, the HICP rose 0.5 percent in February, confirming the flash estimate.



