14.03.2019 | 13:29
Stolt-Nielsen Limited Publishes Annual Report 2018

LONDON, March 14, 2019 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today published its Annual Report for the financial year ended November 30, 2018 online (https://ar.stolt-nielsen.com/2018/).

Highlights include:

  • Review of Stolt-Nielsen Limited's financial performance for the year
  • Business reviews from each of the Group's divisions
  • An overview of the Group's approach to corporate social responsibility, including health and safety performance
  • A series of short films from CEO, Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen and each of the division Presidents.

For additional information please contact:

Investor Relations

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
+44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com


Media Enquiries

Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
+44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com


About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or the 'Company') is a leading global provider of integrated transportation solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids through its three largest business divisions, Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers. Stolt Sea Farm produces and markets high quality turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. Stolt-Nielsen Gas invests in LPG and LNG shipping and distribution. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)