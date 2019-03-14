Stolt-Nielsen Limited Publishes Annual Report 2018

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today published its Annual Report for the financial year ended November 30, 2018 online (https://ar.stolt-nielsen.com/2018/).

Highlights include:

Review of Stolt-Nielsen Limited's financial performance for the year

Business reviews from each of the Group's divisions

An overview of the Group's approach to corporate social responsibility, including health and safety performance

A series of short films from CEO, Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen and each of the division Presidents.

For additional information please contact:





Investor Relations



Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com



Media Enquiries



Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

+44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com





About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or the 'Company') is a leading global provider of integrated transportation solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids through its three largest business divisions, Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers. Stolt Sea Farm produces and markets high quality turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. Stolt-Nielsen Gas invests in LPG and LNG shipping and distribution. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

