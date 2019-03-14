Dental Consumables Market Worth $38.7 Billion by 2024- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Dental Consumables Market by Product (Implants, Prosthetics, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Infection Control, Periodontics, Whitening Products, Prophylaxis, Fluorides, Sealants, Splints), End-User (Hospital & Clinic, Laboratory) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Dental Consumables Market is valued at an estimated USD 27.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 38.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Don't miss out on business opportunities in Dental Consumables Market

The rising incidence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, growing dental tourism, and the increasing disposable income in developing countries are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=699

"The orthodontics segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

The orthodontics segment is estimated to witness the highest growth in the Dental Consumables Market, by product, during the forecast period. Technological advancements in orthodontic products, presence of a large number of patients with malocclusions, and the growing awareness among customers about advanced orthodontic treatments are the key drivers for orthodontic dentistry.

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Dental Consumables Market"

473 - Tables

38 - Figures

414 - Pages

"The dental biomaterials market is estimated to witness high growth from 2019 to 2024"

Based on type, the dental restoration materials market is segmented into indirect restorative materials, direct restorative materials, and dental biomaterials. The dental biomaterials segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the increase in the number of dental implant and cosmetic implant procedures, developments in the field of nanotechnology, and the lower penetration of dental biomaterials in several markets.

"Europe dominated the Dental Consumables Market in 2018"

The Dental Consumables Market is broadly segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for the largest share of the Dental Consumables Market in 2018. Factors such as the rising geriatric population, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare, and the high and growing number of dental procedures in several European countries are the major factors responsible for the large share of this region in the global market.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=699

The prominent players operating in the Dental Consumables Market include Straumann Holding AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), 3M Company (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), GC Corporation (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan), Keystone Dental, Inc. (US), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Young Innovations Inc. (US), and Septodont Holding (France).

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/oral-care-products-dental-consumables-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com