The travel booking payments through mobile in Spain is expected to record a CAGR of 25.7% to reach US$ 4,512.4 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment in travel industry increased at a CAGR of 27.7% during 2018-2025.
This report provides a comprehensive view on travel booking through mobile payment/mobile wallet, covering market size and growth dynamics, retail spending, and consumer attitude and behaviour in Spain. The report focuses on data-centric analysis to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.
Report Scope
This report provides in-depth market opportunity analysis and growth dynamics of travel booking done through mobile payment in Spain.
Market Size and Forecast
Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast across 25+ markets segments on three essential KPIs mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.
Spain Mobile Travel Booking Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)
Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following mobile travel booking segments in Spain:
- Offline Travel Booking
- Online Travel Bookings
- Online Flight Bookings
- Online Bus Train Bookings
- Online Hotel Bookings
- Online Domestic Travel Bookings
- Online Domestic Flight Bookings
- Online Domestic Bus Train Bookings
- Online Domestic Hotel Bookings
- Online International Travel Bookings
- Online International Flight Bookings
- Online International Bus Train Bookings
- Online International Hotel Bookings
- Spend During Travel
- Transit Toll Metro Cabs Bookings
Mobile Wallet Usage Analysis by Consumer Profile: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.
Retail Spend Analysis through Mobile Wallet: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet. Retail spend categories tracked include food and grocery, health beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, restaurants bars, toys, kids babies, media and entertainment, services.
Reason to Buy
- In-depth Understanding of Mobile Travel Booking Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in Spain.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment/mobile wallet strategy in travel industry.
- Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet in Spain.
Companies Mentioned
- BBVA Wallet
- Apple Pay
- Samsung Pay
- Alipay
- Union Pay
- Google Pay
Topics Covered
1 About this Report
2 Spain Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness
3 Spain Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
4 Spain Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
5 Spain Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
6 Spain Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
7 Spain Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
8 Spain Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
9 Spain Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
10 Spain Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
11 Spain Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
12 Spain Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
13 Spain Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
14 Spain Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
15 Spain Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
16 Spain Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
17 Spain Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
