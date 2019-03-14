Decision Diagnostics Corp.: DECN Launches Its Genultimate 4Pets and Avantage Meter, Ground-Breaking Products for the Testing of Dogs, Cats and Horses, Receives First Retail Orders, Establishes Innovative Rebate Program

Launch Places DECN at the Top of Tier in the Fast Growing Pet Testing Market with Both Proprietary Products and Generics that Work on Market Leading Systems

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC PINK: DECN) Decision Diagnostics Corp. is a 17 year old diabetes focused bio-technology R&D firm, manufacturer, quality plan administrator, FDA registered medical device customer support organization, and exclusive worldwide sales and regulatory process agent for a growing brand of glucose test strips and meters as highly accurate alternatives for legacy diabetic, proprietary, and pet testing glucose test strips.

Decision Diagnostics is pleased to announce and communicate that the company, through its PharmaTech Solutions, Inc. subsidiary has, as discussed previously, commercially launched its GenUltimate! 4Pets glucose test strips and the Avantage meter for at-home testing of dogs, cats and horses where elevated glucose levels are of concern to the pet owner. This market has grown by leaps and bounds in the past 24 months. The company is pre-selling GenUltimate! 4Pets on Amazon, Walmart and other large on-line retailers, but also has also pre-sold product to a large pet products manufacturer and distributor who counts PetSmart and PetCo as luminary clients. Deliveries are forecast to commence in 3Q 2019.

Keith Berman, CEO of DECN commented, "GenUltimate! 4Pets is our latest product entry for the pet testing market. We have launched GenUltimate! 4Pets with a unique merchandising program that will rebate to the buyer the full cost of our Avantage! meter when the buyer provides his/her older Zoetis Alpha Trak meter in trade. We will continue to market and sell our successful PetSure! test strips to Zoetis Alpha Trak users. Our goal is to get a lock on this fast growing testing industry."

The company's current portfolio of test strips includes its market established GenUltimate!, plus its GenChoice!, GenSure!, and GenUltimate! TBG test strips, its Avantage! and Precise! Glucometers, and its PetSure! and GenUltimate! 4Pets testing products for dogs, cats and horses. The company's GenChoice! test strips are part of a current 510K prosecution process with the U.S. FDA. The company's GenUltimate! TBG test strips and meter are entering patient clinical trials.

Mr. Berman continued, "We are putting all available resources and energy into our quickly growing product lines. The next update we provide will include a detailed discussion of our GenUltimate! TBG panacea product that will enter clinical trials and third party testing at the outset of 2Q 2019."

ABOUT DECISION DIAGNOSTICS CORP

Decision Diagnostics Corp. is the leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of diabetic test strips engineered to operate on legacy glucose meters. DECN's products are designed to operate efficiently and less expensively on certain glucose meters already in use by almost 7.5 million diabetics worldwide. With new inspired technology diabetic test strips already in the final stages of development, DECN products compete on a worldwide scale with legacy manufacturers currently selling to 71+ percent of a $12 billion at-home testing market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains the company's forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of March 13, 2019, regarding the company's business and performance, its prospects, current factors, the economy, and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances, and results.

Contact Information:



Decision Diagnostics Corp.

Keith Berman (805) 446-2973



info@decisiondiagnostics.com

www.genultimate.com

www.petsureteststrips.com

www.pharmatechdirect.com

SOURCE: Decision Diagnostics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538975/DECN-Launches-Its-Genultimate-4Pets-and-Avantage-Meter-Ground-Breaking-Products-for-the-Testing-of-Dogs-Cats-and-Horses-Receives-First-Retail-Orders-Establishes-Innovative-Rebate-Program