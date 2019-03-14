LifeApps Brands, Inc.: LifeApps Announces Appointment of Former Major League Baseball Player Billy Bean to Serve on Board of Directors

WILTON MANORS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / LifeApps Brands, Inc., a publicly traded company which intends to deliver financial and marketing platforms specific to the LGBTQ community, announced the appointment of former Major League Baseball player Billy Bean to its Board of Directors, effective March 8, 2019. Mr. Bean is a pioneer for inclusion and his commitment for serving the LGBTQ community is nationally recognized. His work within Major League Baseball to enhance awareness and support of LGBTQ individuals is groundbreaking and his support for our intended LGBTQ Loyalty (ETF) Index Traded Fund and ancillary businesses is reflected in his commitment to joining the LifeApps team.

Mr. Bean currently serves at MLB as Vice-President and Special Assistant to the Commissioner. As a senior advisor to the Commissioner, his role focuses on baseball's social responsibility initiatives and LGBT inclusion. Among his responsibilities, Mr. Bean works with MLB's 30 clubs to bring awareness to all players, coaches, managers, umpires, employees and stakeholders throughout baseball to insure an equitable, secure and supportive workplace for everyone.

On July 14, 2014, Mr. Bean was announced as Major League Baseball's first ever Ambassador for Inclusion. He joined the Major Leagues from 1987-1995. He broke into the big leagues with the Detroit Tigers and tied a Major League record with four hits in his first game. He went on to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

Mr. Bean is a member of the MLB Owner's Diversity and Inclusion Committee and was instrumental in the development of MLB's 'Shred Hate' bullying and prevention program, a ground-breaking educational youth campaign and partnership with ESPN. He is also the author of the book, "Going the Other Way."

"I am thrilled to join this extraordinary group of investment leaders alongside some of my most admired LGBTQ colleagues and influencers. The opportunity to create a one of a kind Exchange Traded Fund comprised of world class companies that fully support the LGBTQ community and their allies is a powerfully inclusive message for consumers. The loyalty of the LGBTQ community for companies with shared values cannot be underestimated," said Billy Bean, Vice President & Special Assistant to the Commissioner Major League Baseball.

"Billy Bean is a global leader for our LGBTQ community. As Major League Baseball's first Ambassador of Inclusion, he has shown a tireless pursuit for equality that continues even today. Because of his willingness years ago to come out and share his personal story, Billy has given so many others the courage to live their own truth, including me. With his unique passion and experience, working with Billy will significantly help us to build a business that serves our LGBTQ community in a very consequential way," said Bobby Blair, CEO of LifeApps Brands Inc.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is used under the federal securities laws. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause LifeApps actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, product development, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 20, 2018. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

