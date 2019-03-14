Marijuanastox.com: Three of the Influential Health and Wellness Cannabis Companies

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Cannabis is quickly becoming one of the most industry-disruptive forces.

Multi-billion-dollar industries are already being uprooted by cannabis, including beverages, alcohol, beer, sports drinks, pharmaceuticals, tobacco, and the $3.2 trillion wellness industry, as the cultural renaissance just gets underway.

All thanks to growing acceptance following Canada's October 2018 legalization, broad approval for its recreational and medicinal use throughout the U.S., and corporate interest.

It's just starting to disrupt countless, multi-billion-dollar industries, especially the $4.2 trillion wellness industry. In fact, the properties of cannabis are why spa, wellness and skincare industries are introducing a range of products with it as a key ingredient.

Along the way, it's creating sizable sales opportunity for several companies, including The Yield Growth Corporation (CSE: BOSS)(OTCQB: BOSQF), CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST)(TSX: TRST), and GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH).

The Yield Growth Corporation (BOSS)(BOSQF), for example, has engaged the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of British Columbia (UBC) to identify and quantify anti-inflammatory and other bioactive compounds in its hemp root oil derived by Yield Growth's proprietary extraction methods.

Yield Growth plans to complete development of a state-of-the-art, unique and proprietary extraction system, at a property it is buying in Chiliwack after it identifies and analyses the bioactive compounds in its hemp root oil. UBC will test for specific compounds that are known to have therapeutic benefits.

Hemp root oil is Yield Growth's biggest discovery and innovation in the multi-trillion-dollar wellness industry. Yield Growth has researched ancient Ayurveda extraction methods and combined them with modern science to produce hemp root oil that preserves the health benefits of the plant. Yield Growth is commercializing over 50 products - which include hemp root oil derived from its proprietary extraction method-and is currently selling products through retail stores and online under the brand Urban Juve.

CannTrust Holdings (CTST)(TRST), which produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada recently listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol, "CTST." It will also still list on the Toronto Stock Exchange under "TRST."

"CannTrust has firmly established itself as one of the top licensed producers in Canada with a global platform rooted in trust, science and innovation," CannTrust CEO Peter Aceto said. "A listing on the NYSE is a natural step forward in our evolution as we look to broaden our investor base, increase the company's exposure and expand our business on an international scale."

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) has also proven that cannabis has sizable health benefits. In fact, its cannabinoid oil Epidiolex has become so popular, it generated $4.7 million in sales between November 1 and December 31, 2018.

"More than 500 physicians generated dispensed prescriptions over that two-month time period. In January, the number of filled prescriptions grew by 150% over December," reported Investor's Business Daily. "Now, GW Pharma counts about 130 distribution centers for the CBD oil seizure treatment."

As the only FDA-approved cannabis-based drug, Epidiolex is expected to be a big deal. Analysts at Bank of America say that sales of Epidiolex could reach $74 million this year, and up to $2.2 billion by 2027. In addition, the drug is under review by the European Medicines Agency, with a recommendation from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use expected in the second quarter.

