The global agricultural fogging machines market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

The invasion of pests and insects makes agricultural operations difficult for farmers as well as results in economic loss. Such issues have increased the demand for effective pest management methods such as agricultural fogging machines among farmers. Agricultural fogging machines help combat pest, invasion problems, and eliminating different odors in agricultural fields. Some of the agricultural fogging machines offer a low volume application to the farmers. The low volume agricultural fogging machines are designed to create small droplets of fog to provide excellent coverage in agricultural fields. Hence, agricultural fogging machines offer an effective tool for pest management.

As per Technavio, the rising adoption of cold agricultural fogging machines will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global agricultural fogging machines market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global agricultural fogging machines market: Rising adoption of cold agricultural fogging machines

Cold agricultural fogging machines use chemicals in concentrated form to increase the efficiency of the killing of pests in agricultural fields. The cold agricultural fogging machines also cause less threat of hazards to farmers, as they do not produce thick fogs. Cold agricultural fogging machines are also an ideal option for nutrient application in indoor farming operation. As most of the indoor farms are operated in a closed ecosystem, indoor farmers prefer agricultural fogging machines with less threat of hazards. Hence, the popularity of indoor farming is increasing, thereby driving the demand for cold agricultural fogging machines during the forecast period.

"Fogponics in aeroponics is another field where cold agricultural fogging machines are being widely implemented. In aeroponics, plants are provided with moisture, nutrients, and oxygen. The process of applying nutrient solutions to the roots of plants in aeroponics is termed as fogponics and is the latest advancement in the field of agriculture. The ability of cold agricultural fogging machines to utilize chemicals in concentrated form leads to a decline in pests and an increase in efficiency in such processes," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global agricultural fogging machines market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global agricultural fogging machines market by product (thermal agricultural fogging machines and cold agricultural fogging machines), by application (outdoor farming and indoor farming) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The thermal agricultural fogging machines segment held the largest market share in 2018. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Geographically, APAC led the market in 2018 and is expected to continue dominating the global market through 2023 due to the expansion of farms across countries in the region.

