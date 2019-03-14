The global air sports equipment market is expected to post a CAGR close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005387/en/

The global air sports equipment market is expected to post a CAGR close to 7% during the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The surging popularity of extreme adventure sports has encouraged a growing number of people to participate in them. Over the past decade, extreme adventure sports such as paragliding, skydiving, bungee jumping, BASE jumping, surfing, rock or mountain climbing, caving, scuba diving, snorkeling, surfing, jet skiing, and wakeboarding have become popular as recreational activities. Several long-term mental and physical benefits are associated with extreme adventure sports that require excessive physical exertion. Also, factors such as a change in demographics and lifestyles along with a considerable increase in recreational expenditures have helped in increasing the popularity of such sports activities. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global air sports equipment market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increase in technological innovations to enhance product performance will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global air sports equipment market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global air sports equipment market: Increase in technological innovations to enhance product performance

Technological innovations in the product portfolio are one of the major factors that attract customers and increase sales. Therefore, the key competitors are continuously innovating their air sports equipment to make trips safe, secure, and comfortable. The technological innovations are based on several factors such as fabric design, system engineering, mechanical design, control systems, and rigging and packing. For example, the latest innovation in air sports equipment is the automatic activation device (AAD), which is an electronic-pyrotechnic or mechanical device used to open the reserve parachute automatically in cases where jumpers are unable to execute the on-time deployment. Another innovative equipment used in air sports are the digital and audible altimeters. The digital function gives flyers an accurate reading while the audible altimeters make noise at certain altitudes. The audible altimeter fit inside a helmet and remind flyers of their altitude at key stages like break off point and deployment altitude. Thus, with such innovations, the market is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Along with the increase in technological innovations to enhance product innovation, the rising number of training programs and courses for different air sports is one other aspect boosting the growth of the global market. These training schools have highly qualified and experienced instructors and pilots to train people and also offer air sports equipment at discounted rates, which further adds to the popularity and growth of these sports. They also increase in air sports training programs to boost people's awareness, and churn out more air sports experts," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global air sports equipment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global air sports equipment market by type (sky diving, paragliding, BASE jumping, bungee jumping) and geographical regions (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the considerable increase in inbound tourism.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005387/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com