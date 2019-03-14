The global candidiasis drugs market is expected to post a CAGR close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005418/en/

The global candidiasis drugs market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The signs and symptoms of candidiasis are very broad, and they also depend on the type of candidiasis infection. Therefore, to create awareness about the disease and treatment options and avoid delay in diagnosis, the CDC is providing information about candidiasis, and its causes, risk factors, transmission, diagnosis, and treatment. Furthermore, several organizations are providing free access to online health information to prevent various diseases and minimize the effects of ongoing health conditions, including candidiasis, Hence, the increase in the number of organizations and institutes that create awareness about candidiasis among people is expected to drive the growth of the global candidiasis drugs market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the advances in the diagnosis of antifungal-resistant pathogens will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This candidiasis drugs market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global candidiasis drugs market: Advances in diagnosis of antifungal-resistant pathogens

Although the currently available antifungal drugs are killing various species of candidiasis, some fungi can develop the ability to defend these drugs and can cause serious bloodstream infections in hospitalized patients. Hence, advanced technologies where the system uses a technology called matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization (MALDI-TOF) mass spectrometry, in combination with the reference organism database. In this technique, microorganisms, which are cultured from patient samples are ionized by the laser to produce a spectrum of microorganisms, which are matching with the spectrum of reference microorganism database to identify the microorganisms. Such technologies are expected to improve the diagnosis further in coming years, which support the market growth during the forecast period through early confirmation of the disease for the treatment.

"Apart from the advances in the diagnosis of anti-fungal-resistant pathogens, the provision of special regulatory designations, the high-risk factors of candidiasis and strategic alliances are some other major factors boosting the growth of the global market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global candidiasis drugs market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global candidiasis drugs market by type (azoles, echinocandins, other drugs) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rising awareness about diagnosis and management of invasive fungal infections.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005418/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com