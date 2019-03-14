Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global electric wheelchairs market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This electric wheelchair market research report segments the market by product (dry-battery electric wheelchairs and wet-battery electric wheelchairs) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Global electric wheelchairs market size will grow by USD 708.8 million during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of over 6%. People suffering from orthopedic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, knee, and hip problems, and bone fractures, especially the geriatric population, require electric wheelchairs for mobility. Moreover, patients with neurological disorders such as spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) have weak muscles, which limit their movement. Therefore, the increasing incidences of SMA and orthopedic conditions are augmenting the growth of the electric wheelchairs market. Also, several industry players are customizing electric wheelchairs by attaching round ball knob with the electric wheelchair controller which makes it easier to operate.

Increasing adoption of front-wheeled electric wheelchairs

In front-wheeled electric wheelchairs, force is distributed to all four tires which makes it suitable to drive on an inclined plane, soft terrains, grass, or uneven gravel. The even distribution of force provided by front-wheeled electric wheelchairs leads to better traction which enables it to perform well. Also, front-wheeled electric wheelchairs allow patients to conveniently position their feet as there are no front caster wheels on the motorized wheelchair. Another advantage of a front-wheeled electric wheelchair is that the end-users feet can be placed easily because there are no front caster wheels on the motorized wheelchair. Therefore, such factors are driving the adoption of front-wheeled electric wheelchairs, which in turn, is propelling growth in the electric wheelchairs market.

"The growing incidences of spinal injuries, rheumatoid arthritis, and knee problems are increasing the adoption of electric wheelchairs, especially in the US and Canada. Also, the availability of advanced post-treatment services and the increasing demand for electric wheelchairs from hospitals and clinics is further augmenting market growth in this region. Vendors in this market are offering advanced products such as foldable, four-wheel drive, and front-wheeled electric wheelchairs," says an analyst at Technavio.

To increase their electric wheelchairs market share, manufacturers are focusing on acquiring the operations of other companies, and there will be a rise in the number of M&As. Sunrise Medical has already acquired Magic Mobility, which helped them to complete their portfolio of innovative and life-enabling all-terrain power wheelchairs. This acquisition also helped Sunrise Medical to penetrate the North American market.

This electric wheelchair industry report provides an in-depth analysis of the primary drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several electric wheelchair vendors including

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Invacare

Pride Mobility Products

Roma Medical

Sunrise Medical

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

