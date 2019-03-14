MoonX Technologies Ltd.: MoonX to List Moon Money Chain (MM) on CoinTiger on 15th March

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / MoonX is extremely excited to announce the launch of Moon Money Chain (MM) listing on CoinTiger. This is major news for institutional and retail traders, as Moon Money Chain (MM) is the digital asset famously called "Token to the future of Trade". This is the also the underlying digital currency for the MoonX Hybrid exchange. MoonX is the first hybrid exchange built with institutional grade infrastructure that allows Cross-Border Cross-Assets Trade.

MoonX is poised to revolutionize the services for investments such as cross-commodity trading, Forex, Digital Assets; Payments - Cross border payments; FintechDappss. The advanced technology will create the fastest, safest, and easy to adapt solutions for business to onboard and start capturing value seamlessly with a focus to mitigate inefficiencies, reduce associated operational and processing costs. Holding MM will offer the users of the platform with the luxury of incentives, discounts, and seamless integration to mainstream adaption.

Cointiger is among the top platforms for Crypto Currency Trading that has seen immense growth and currently hosts more than 60 cryptocurrencies. The CoinTiger platform utilizes best in industry security protocols that are impermeable. It utilizes the 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication), Crypto-currency Offstore, Multiple verification, and Cooperation with multiple top security institutions to offer its customers complete peace of mind.

The MM/BTC trading pair will be available on CoinTiger from 16:00 (UTC+8) on March 15, 2019. CoinTiger has officially announced 150,000 MM rewards for CoinTiger users, the top 20 users in terms of transaction volume (buy + sell) will receive MM rewards.

Important dates and timings:

1.MM deposit will be available at 16:00 on March 13th, 2019(UTC+8).

2.MM/BTC trading pair will be available at 16:00 on March 15th, 2019(UTC+8).

3.MM withdrawal will be available at 16:00 on March 28th, 2019(UTC+8).

About the Company

MoonX is the world's fastest and most secure exchange. While existing solutions offer to solve just one problem at a time, MoonX offers a highly secure, institutional grade and easy-to-use product. MoonX has raised 29 million dollars in funding within a short period of time and is supported by BCH, DHVC, Everest Link Capital, Fission Capital, PreAngel, NGC, Ledger Capital, Node Capital, DU Capital, NEO, FTIG, KCS and other investment institutions.

PR and Marketing

support@moon.family

SOURCE: MoonX Technologies Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539017/MoonX-to-List-Moon-Money-Chain-MM-on-CoinTiger-on-15th-March