

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) and Nuro announced the launch of their autonomous grocery delivery service in Houston. The innovative service will be available through two Houston Kroger stores, reaching customers residing in four local zip codes.



Kroger and Nuro will begin the service with Nuro's self-driving Toyota Prius fleet and will introduce the next generation of the custom driverless vehicle later this year.



The company said that Scottsdale customers will continue to have access to delivery through Kroger's established service available through frysfood.com.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX