Exhibiting at Electronica China on Booth E5.5812, Pickering Electronics, the reed relay company which has pioneered miniaturisation and high performance for over 50 years, will demonstrate its latest tiny-footprint devices which have been developed to meet the needs of high speed test systems.

A highlight of the stand will be Pickering's Series 124 relay part of the company's ultra-high density 4mm2 TM reed relay range. Series 124 relays takes up just 4mm x 4mm PCB space, facilitating the highest packing density possible. These relays are also the lowest profile on the 4 x 4mm footprint, measuring just 9.5mm high. Devices are currently available in 1 Form A (energize to make) with options of 3 or 5 volt coils.

Series 124 reed relays feature sputtered ruthenium switches rated at 5 watts, 0.5 amps. Pickering has used these switches in its long-established Series 111, 111P and 117 relays, so reliability and high performance are guaranteed. In the new devices, the switches are orientated vertically within the package, resulting in very high packing density which is essential for automated test systems.

The relays boast very fast operate times, typically 80µs, making them ideal for high speed test systems, and due to the incredibly small size they are also suitable for very high-density applications such as A.T.E. and Semiconductor switching matrices or multiplexers.

These single pole relays are the second series to be launched within Pickering's new ultra-high-density product line Series 120 devices, also released recently, are rated up to a 1.0 amp at 20 watts, but with a higher profile height of 15.5mm.

To learn more about these ultra-high-density 4mm2 TM reed relays go to www.pickeringrelay.cn, or visit Pickering at Electronica China, March 20-22, booth E5.5812, Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

About Pickering Electronics

Pickering Electronics was formed in January 1968, to design and manufacture high quality reed relays, with manufacturing facilities in both the UK and Czech Republic. Pickering reed relays are intended principally for use in Instrumentation and Test equipment. Today, Pickering's Single-in-Line (SIL/SIP) range is by far the most developed in the relay industry with devices 25% the size of many competitors. These small SIL/SIP reed relays are sold in high volumes to large ATE and Semiconductor companies throughout the world.

The Pickering Group consists of Pickering Electronics and sister company, Pickering Interfaces, designers and manufacturers of modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. Pickering has a China branch, Pickering Instruments (Beijing) Co., Ltd., which is responsible for the China region, to assist domestic agents, and the technical support services for domestic customers and partners.

