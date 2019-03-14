sprite-preloader
Fidelity European Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

London, March 14

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date:14 March 2019

Name of applicant:Fidelity European Values PLC
Name of scheme:Fidelity Investment Trust ISA
Period of return:From:15 September 2018To:14 March 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:323,193 ordinary shares of 2.5p each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):N/A
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:323,193

Name of contact:Bonita Guntrip
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:01737 837 320

© 2019 PR Newswire