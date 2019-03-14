

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it appointed Zachary Kirkhorn as its Chief Financial Officer to succeed Deepak Ahuja.



Kirkhorn, 34, first joined Tesla in March 2010 and has continuously served in various roles in its finance department other than a two-year period between 2011 and 2013 during which he obtained his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School, including most recently as Vice President, Finance, Financial Planning and Business Operations since December 2018.



In connection with the appointment, Mr. Kirkhorn will receive a stock option grant of $12 million and a restricted stock unit grant of $4 million, which will be granted and will vest over four years in accordance with Tesla's standard equity policies.



Tesla also said it appointed Vaibhav Taneja, Tesla's current Corporate Controller since May 2018, as its Chief Accounting Officer.



Taneja, 41, previously served as Tesla's Assistant Corporate Controller between February 2017 and May 2018, and as Vice President of SolarCity Corporation in its accounting functions between March 2016 and February 2017 as well as its Corporate Controller from August 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Taneja was employed at PricewaterhouseCoopers in India and the U.S. between July 1999 and March 2016, including most recently as a Senior Manager in its Assurance practice.



In connection with the appointment, Taneja will receive a stock option grant of $6 million and a restricted stock unit grant of $2 million, which will be granted and will vest over four years in accordance with Tesla's standard equity policies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX