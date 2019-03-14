Philippines Cold Chain Market is Expected to Reach PHP 20.0 Billion in Terms of Revenue for the Financial Year Ending 2023: Ken Research

Old and dilapidated trucks and buses will be the next to be banned from roads as part of the public utility vehicle modernization program, which kicked off at the start of the year with the gradual phase-out of old vehicles. The ban of trucks is expected to deeply impact the cold storage business in the country.

GURUGRAM, India, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The future prospects of the cold chain industry in Philippines look quite promising. The growth of the Philippines cold chain market is expected to accelerate over the forecasted period 2019-2023 owing to initiation of the Philippines Cold Chain Project and other cold chain programs conducted by both the government and CCAP. Furthermore, augmenting sales of meat, seafood and pharmaceuticals are expected to lay the foundation for growth in Philippines cold chain market during the period 2019-2023. These factors will augment the Philippines cold chain market during the period 2019-2023. The sector is expected to face challenges that will affect the business decisions, both in investment planning and operations management. These issues will be the cost of doing business such as having to wade through government's bureaucracy and to cope with unexpected and unplanned costs which are extra costs which exert adverse impact on the industry overall competitiveness.

Majority of the revenue of the cold chain market has been contributed by the cold storage sector over the past five years and this sector will continue to dominate the market over the period 2019-2023 as well. Additionally, growing import of pharmaceuticals, meat and seafood in the country is also projected to augment the demand for cold storages in the country. On the other hand, the contribution of cold transport business in the total revenue of the cold chain market of Philippines is expected to decline. This decline in share will be on the grounds of the ongoing truck ban in the country and the recent order by the Department of Transportation to prohibit 15 year or older vehicles from coming on the road. The rising construction of cold storages in the country is also having a relatively negative impact on the cold transport business.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication titled " Philippines Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2023 - By Service Mix (Cold Storage Market and Cold Transportation) " believe that increase in government support coupled with companies' investments are the main reason that will drive the future growth of the market. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 9.4% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2019E-2023E.

Key Segments Covered

Philippines Cold Chain Market

- Philippines Cold Chain Market Size

- Philippines Cold Chain Market Segmentation

> By Type of Market

> By Products

- Philippines Cold Chain Market Future Outlook



Philippines Cold Storage Market

- Philippines Cold Storage Market Size

- Philippines Cold Storage Market Segmentation

> By Operations

> By Temperature

> By Size of Firms

> By Region

> By Ownership

- Philippines Cold Storage Future Outlook

Philippines Cold Transportation Market

- Philippines Cold Transportation Market Size

- Philippines Cold Transportation Market Segmentation

> By Mode of Transport

> By Mode of Land Transport

> By Location

> By Vicinity

> By Ownership

- Philippines Cold Transportation Future Outlook

Companies Covered:

Jentec Storage Inc.

Vifel Ice Plant and Cold Storage Inc.

Glacier Megafridge Inc.

Royal Cargo Inc.

Royal Cold Storage Inc.

Koldstor Inc.

Polar Bear Freezing & Storage Corporation

Big Blue Logistics Corportation

Arctic Cold Storage

Antarctica Cold Storage

Frabelle Cold Storage

Mets Logistics

Royal Cargo

2Go Logistics

Jentec Cold Storage Inc

LBC Express

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/philippines-cold-chain-market/186336-100.html

Related Reports

Vietnam Cold Chain Market by Cold Storage and Cold Transport, Product Type (Bakery, Confectionary, Dairy, Meat & SeaFood, Vaccines & Pharmaceutical, Fruits & Vegetables, Chemicals) - Outlook to 2021

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of cold chain market in Vietnam. The report covers Vietnam Cold Chain Market by Type (Cold Storage and Cold Transport), by Industries (Meat and Seafood, Pharmaceutical, Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery and Others), by Type of Cold Storage (Rented and Owned), by Demand for Cold Storage by Region (HCM, Hanoi and others), by Type of Cold Storage (Manufacturing Cold Storage, Trading Cold Storage And Bonded Warehouse Cold Storage), by Size of Cold Storage Firms (Small, Medium and Large), by Domestic and International Cold Transport. The report also covers market in different aspects such as supply chain analysis, competitive landscape and company profiles for major players including Swire Cold Storage Vietnam Limited, Lotte Logistics Vietnam Co. Ltd, Konoike Vina, CLK Cold Storage Company Limited, Hung Vuong Corporation, Sojitz and Kokubu, Mekong Logistics Company Limited, Kuehne Nagel, Preferred Freezer Services, Panalpina, Triton Container International, DB Schenker, Agility Logistics Vietnam, APL Vietnam, Maersk Line, MP Logistics, Vinafco Vietnam.

Indonesia Cold Chain (Cold Transport and Storage) Market Outlook to 2021 - By End Users (Meat and Seafood, Vaccines and Other Pharma Products, Bakery and Confectionary, Fruits and Vegetables and Others)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of cold chain market in Indonesia. The report focuses on overall market size, cold chain market segmentation by Cold Storage and Cold Transport, by Product Type (Meat and Seafood, Vaccines and Pharma Products, Bakery and Confectionary, Fruits and Vegetables and Others). The report also covers Comparison of Multiple Cold Storage Firms, Industry Norms and regulations, Growth Drivers and Trends, Issues and Challenges and competitive benchmarking. The report concludes with market projection for future.

India Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2022 - by Cold Storage & Cold Transport, 3PL, End User Industry (Agro food, Fruits & Vegetables, Fruit pulp & Concentrates, Dairy Products, Ice Cream, Meat, Sea Food, Confectionery, Poultry, Ready to Cook, Pharmaceutical, Industrial Products)

The report provides information on market size for India cold chain, cold storage and cold transport. The report covers aspects such as cold chain market segment (by cold storage and cold transport, by type of products), cold storage market segment (by organized and unorganized, by size of firms, by products, by domestic and international cold storage, by region and by owned and rented cold storage), cold transport market segment (by organized and unorganized, by domestic and international cold chain transport, by mode of transport and by domestic and international cold chain companies), competitive landscape of major players in India cold chain market and covering competitive landscape of major cold chain companies including RK Foodland, Snowman Logistics, Cold Star Logistics, Schedulers, Gubba Cold Storage, Kailash Agro Cold Storage, M J Logistics Services, Deccan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd, Dev Bhumi Cold Chain, Gati Kausar Cold Chain Solutions and ColdEx Pvt. Ltd. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

China Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2022 - by Cold Storage and Cold Transport and by Industries (Meat and Seafood, Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery, Pharmaceutical and Others)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of cold chain market in China. The report covers market size, Market segmentation by Type (Cold Storage and Cold Transport), by Industries (Meat and Seafood, Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery, Pharmaceutical and Others), by Type of Cold Storage (3PL and Owned), by Demand for Cold Storage by Region (East China, South Central, North East, South West, North West and North China), by Size of Warehouses (Small, Medium and Large), by Domestic and International Cold Transport and By Modes of transport (Road, Air and Sea). The report also covers value chain analysis, competitive landscape and company profiles for major players including including Swire Cold Storage Limited, Solidus logistics, Itochu Logistics, SF Express, Rokin Logistics China, DCH Logistics, CMAC, Zheng Ming Logistics, Xianyi Supply Chain, SinoTrans PFS, Zhong Rong Logistics , Shanghai Jiaoyun, Speed Fresh Logistics, HAVI Logistics (Beijing) Co., Ltd., China Railway Express Co., Ltd., Dalian Refrigeration Co., Ltd., Dalian Tianbao Green Foods Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jiaoyun Rihong International Logistics Co., Ltd. in China cold chain market. The report provides detailed overview on future outlook & projections with analyst recommendations for the industry.

Thailand Cold Chain Market Forecast to 2022 - By Type (Cold Storage and Cold Transport), By 3PL, By Temperature Range, By Region, By International and Domestic Cold Transport and By Modes of Transport (Ground, Air and Sea)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of cold storage, cold transport and 3PL temperature controlled logistics market in Thailand. The report covers market size, segmentation on the basis of cold storage and cold transport and by the ownership, temperature range of the facilities and by the region. The report also covers value chain analysis, competitive landscape and company profiles for major players in Thailand cold chain market. The report provides detailed overview on future outlook & projections with analyst recommendations for the industry.

Oman Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2022 - By Type (Cold Storage and Cold Transport); By End-user Industries (Meat and Seafood, Poultry and Eggs, Confectionaries and Others); By Entity (Logistics Owned and 3PL)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of cold chain market in Oman. The report covers Oman Cold Chain market size, segmentation by cold storage and cold transport and by end user industry type and by the ownership. The report also covers competitive landscape and company profiles for major players in Oman cold chain market. The report provides detailed overview on future outlook & projections for the industry.

Turkey Cold Chain Market by Cold Storage and Transport, by Product Type (Bakery, Confectionary, Dairy, Meat & Sea Food, Vaccines & Pharmaceutical, Fruits & Vegetables, Chemicals) - Outlook to 2022

The report covers market size, segmentation on the basis of cold storage and cold transport and industries. The report also covers market in different aspects such as supply chain analysis, competitive landscape and company profiles for major players in Turkey cold chain market. The report provides detailed overview on future outlook and projections with analyst recommendations for the industry.

Contact Us:

Ankur Gupta

Head Marketing Ken Research Private Limited

ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249