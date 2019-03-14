

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department will release U.S. new home sales for January at 10:00 am ET Thursday. Economists expect the new home sales to rise by 622,000 from 621,000 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback rose against the euro, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 1.1300 against the euro, 1.3245 against the pound, 111.59 against the yen and 1.0048 against the franc as of 9:55 am ET.



