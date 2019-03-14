A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest retail analytics engagement for a well-known fashion retailerDuring the course of this engagement, the retail analytics experts worked closely with the client to revolutionize the way they attract new customers, engage with them, and inspire loyalty.

The onslaught of digitization has perpetually transformed every industry and the retail industry is no exception. A turbulent economy, technological advancements, and an increasingly demanding customer base act as major roadblocks that prompt retailers to adopt new approaches to stay relevant and competitive. In today's tumultuous retail environment, analytics has turned out to be the new operating principle that helps retailers to function smoothly. But the brick-and-mortar stores still seem to be stuck in the conundrum of closing the doors or embracing new omnichannel strategies.

The Business Problem:The client is one of the oldest apparel brands headquartered in Canada. This specialty retail chain has over 200 stores across economies along with a strong online presence. High competitive pressures and a diminishing sales margin prompted the retailer to change course and improve performance. Though all the required data sources were within the client's reach, they had no clear and holistic picture of how they could improve their current market position.

Quantzig believes that retail analytics has the potential to generate deeper insights across the entire retail value chain, including procurement, supply chain, sales and marketing, store operations, and customer management. Get in touch with our experts for more insights.

"To sustain a competitive edge in today's accelerating marketplace, it is extremely important for retailers to seek proactive methods of harnessing new insights from extensive data sources in innovative ways," says a retail analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedQuantzig's retail analytics solutions empowered the client to gather and analyze data on customer preferences, demographic attributes, and buying patterns to deploy targeted promotions and increase sales. Also, within a week of implementing the new retail analytics framework the client was able to identify over $2 million in sales opportunities.

Identify over $2.1 million in sales opportunities

Analyze customer preferences and demographic attributes

Deploying targeted promotions

Identifying potential areas for growth

