Tech Talk Media Launches Five Brand New Technology TV Series For Global Distribution

NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based TV production firm Tech Talk Media, LLC launches five brand new and exciting TV Documentary Series on emerging entrepreneurs and innovative new technologies, at National Association of Television Program Executives 2019 (NATPE) in Miami at the Fontainebleau Hotel & Resort.

The Fontainebleau Miami is apt for the occasion after hosting a lifetime of memorable events including the productions of Al Pacino's 'Scarface', 'The Sopranos' and 'James Bond's Goldfinger', whilst playing host to a variety of legendary entertainment icons such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Elvis Presley.

Tech Talk Media's flagship unscripted TV series, TechTalk, takes you on a discovery of new and innovative technologies and entrepreneurs from around the world and is uniquely shot on location in the premises of each start-up, gaining pertinent insights in to the makings of each rising star.

Currently filmed in several of the hottest innovation hubs across the world - New York, Tel Aviv, Silicon Valley, London, Los Angeles and Hong Kong - TechTalk will expand to a total of 20 locations next year, including many leading European cities.

Profiling more than 50 companies each Season (12 x 30-minute episodes per season), TechTalk features 'wow-factor' revolutionary new technologies that generally have never been seen before, all produced into flexible formats of highly engaging and tangible content for a global audience.

Created and hosted by Jonny Caplan, a British born serial entrepreneur and renowned technology expert (an entrepreneur from the age of just 14), Caplan is complimented well by bubbly American co-host, finalist on The Voice, and rising entrepreneur Jessy Katz, who is also niece of the great Steven Spielberg.

Each episode of TechTalk features a range of different companies and technologies to ensure they cover the growing landscape and resources in each region.

TechTalk has already featured world leading companies and brands such as: WeWork, Feedvisor, TechCode and CannaTech, along with business leaders and visionaries such as Jonathan Medved and Montel Williams, to name a few.

In addition, TechTalk will shortly be announcing exclusive partnerships with several major leading international brands and organizations.

TechTalk isn't just a TV series, but it's an entire ecosystem of entrepreneurial connectivity, that's very impactful to all involved. Not only does TechTalk provide a platform and connectivity for growth, but the team goes back to the grass roots in support of local schools and universities, industry events and conferences, government, medical & military technologies and resources.

TechTalk drives the entire global start-up and technology ecosystem to evolve, connect, and cross-pollinate more effectively, and is already making incredible headway.

Season One of TechTalk is due to be aired on TV channels worldwide in the summer of 2019, upon which point the company will release more seasons, specials and titles.

Other synergistic titles in Tech Talk Media's unique catalogue include: Women in Charge, Robot Nation, The Rise of AI and The Cannabis Biz.

For more information visit: www.techtalkgroup.com. Press Enquiries, contact: Abigail Stern: pr@techtalkgroup.com

