VOICE SUMMIT 2019: VOICE Summit 2019 Announces Initial Speakers and Sponsors

Amazon Alexa, Microsoft, Voices.com, Pindrop Security and Applause lead a strong lineup of industry partners at the industry's largest conversational AI development, design and marketing conference;

Executives from Amazon Alexa, Viacom, The New York Times, BBC, Mercedes Benz and Johnson & Johnson Innovation are scheduled to speak

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Amazon Alexa, Viacom, the New York Times and BBC have been announced as featured speakers at VOICE Summit 2019. With support from Diamond Sponsor Amazon Alexa, and Platinum Partners, Voices.com and Microsoft, voice technology leaders from around the world will assemble at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) from July 22 - 25, 2019 for the nation's largest multi-day voice-first conference.

VOICE Summit 2019 will convene more than 5,000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies that are reimagining how society interacts with technology through voice. With 150 breakout sessions, keynotes and executive panels, attendees are presented with firsthand access to the foremost pioneers behind breakthroughs in development, design, monetization, and user experience.

Among this year's speakers are: Mark Mezrich, vice president of product management, emerging products at Viacom; Kourtney Bitterly, lead for research and development at the New York Times, and Cris De Luca, global director of digital innovation at Johnson & Johnson Innovation will be among the speakers featured.

Keynotes, executive panels and breakout sessions will be organized across more than 15 topic areas from software development to smart homes, cities, healthcare, fintech, entertainment, accessibility and more.

The inaugural VOICE Summit in 2018 was the first and only event with a singular focus on voice technology. Innovators at the forefront of this emerging industry, representing companies like Amazon, Prudential, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories (MERL), Intuit, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, and Comcast, articulated the breakthrough ideas that dictate voice technology's present and future.

"Delivering the opening keynote at the inaugural event was something I will never forget, and I look forward to returning to the stage as a featured speaker for VOICE 2019," said Amazon Alexa and Echo Chief Evangelist, David Isbitski.

Isbitski, who will return to the VOICE Summit as a speaker, is recognized for having fostered the development of numerous technology platforms, frameworks and programming languages across the spectrum of voice devices at both Microsoft and Amazon.

Joining the NJIT on the VOICE Host Committee are the City of Newark, Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau, The Newark Community Economic Development Council and several leaders from the region's technology ecosystem.

Juniper estimates that there are more than 3.25Billion voice enabled devices in circulation today and that voice enabled commerce will exceed $80B by 2023. Savvy marketers are starting to embrace voice technology as a new channel for brands to engage their target audience. In one survey of small business marketers in Small Biz Trends, almost 50% of respondents believe that voice marketing can be a valuable asset to their company, and 26% said their marketing budget is changing to accommodate these voice channels.

'Last year's VOICE Summit was an overwhelming success thanks to a very engaged voice-first community, and we expect an even greater response for 2019,' said Modev CEO, Pete Erickson. 'VOICE Summit is the epicenter for voice technology as a single destination for engaging developers, marketers, investors, as well as potential customers from markets including retail, healthcare, transportation, marketing, higher education and government.'

Speaking abstracts will be accepted until 11:59 EST on March 15, 2019. To access speaker applications, visit https://www.voicesummit.ai/speaker-cfp.

To secure one of the remaining sponsorship opportunities for VOICE Summit 2019, or for additional information, please visit www.VoiceSummit.ai.

For members of the media, please contact Mostafa Razzak at 202.904.2048 or m.razzak@jmrconnect.net to secure credentials.

About Modev:

Modev was founded by Pete Erickson in 2008 on the simple belief that human connection is vital in the era of digital transformation. Today, Modev leverages exponential technologies and methods to build communities at scale, manage transformation strategies and produce market/leading events such as VOICE Summit, sponsored by Amazon Alexa, and Spinnaker Summit, sponsored by Netflix. Modev also curates specialty communities such as Voicehacks, Machinery.ai and Security by Design. Modev staff, better known as "Modevators," include more than 45 community building and transformation experts from around the world.

About VOICE Summit 2019:

VOICE is a multi-day summit at the forefront of natural language processing, sponsored by Amazon Alexa and hosted by Modev. The 2019 Summit will be held at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) on July 22-26, 2019 and serve as a gathering place for more than 5000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies who are reimagining how we interact with technology through voice. The program will consist of keynotes, breakout sessions, workshops and an Awards dinner recognizing the best in voice applications across 12 different categories. Host Committee includes NJIT, City of Newark, Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau and The Newark Community Economic Development Council. www.voicesummit.ai. Additionally, VOICE is working with corporate partners to ensure that more than 1000 students and professionals from traditionally marginalized groups in tech have scholarships to attend the event. This will include mentorships, career opportunities, educational experiences, networking and much more.

