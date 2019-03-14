

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Several Republicans joined Democrats to pass a resolution in the Senate calling for an end to U.S. military support to the Saudi-led coalition in the destructive war in Yemen.



In the Upper chamber, where the GOP hods majority, seven Republican lawmakers defied the president and aligned with Democrats to approve the measure by 54 to 46 votes.



As per the resolution, which invokes the War Powers Act, the President is required to 'remove United States armed forces from hostilities in or affecting the Republic of Yemen' within 30 days.



This is yet another set back to President Donald Trump's foreign policy, as a similar resolution was passed by the House of Representatives last month with support from 18 Republican lawmakers.



The passage of the Yemen resolution by both Houses of Congress means the War Powers Act will soon reach the president's desk, which could prompt Trump to issue the first veto of his presidency.



The War Powers Act, which was passed 45 years ago, say that the constitutional responsibility for war rests with the Congress, not the president.



Four years of Saudi-led war in Yemen have resulted in one of the worst humanitarian crises, killing about 10,000 people and threatening up to 20 million people with starvation.



Calling it a 'historic vote', Sen, Bernie Sanders, the co-sponsor of the legislation, said, for the first time in 45 years, Congress is one step closer to withdrawing U.S. forces from an unauthorized war.



'Just as importantly, what the Senate did today in a bipartisan way is to reassert the constitutional authority of the United States Congress on issues of war. I hope my colleagues in the House will move quickly, so that the Congress can speak as one in telling the president that U.S. support for the war in Yemen must end,' he said in a statement.



'The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is not an ally that deserves our support or military intervention, especially when our own security is not on the line,' said Utah Senator Mike Lee, the lead Republican sponsor of the War Powers resolution.



