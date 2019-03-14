The global water soluble polymers market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023.

In large reservoirs, swimming pools, and tanks, water-soluble polymers such as polyamines, polyacrylamides, resin amines, flocculants, and others are used as water treatment chemicals. As these water-soluble polymers have a large effective pH range, they help improve the quality of the treated water. The use of water-soluble polymers for water treatment is increasing due to factors such as increasing urbanization, rising population, and economic growth.

As per Technavio, the growing food and beverages industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global water soluble polymers market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global water soluble polymers market: Growing food and beverages industry

The food and beverages market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to several factors such as increasing production speed and output. Factors such as a rapidly expanding global population, increasing disposal income, and ever-rising demand for food will promote the adoption of these polymers in the food and beverage industry. These polymers act as gelling and thickening agents because of their excellent thickening and emulsifying properties.

"The rapid growth of the global food and beverage industry will directly impact the growth of the global water-soluble polymers market. The market will witness high demand for water-soluble polymers such as casein, gelatin, cellulose ester, and Xanthan gum for food thickening purposes. Water soluble polymers are also extensively used in the textiles, and paints and coatings industry,"," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global water soluble polymers market: Segmentation analysis

This water soluble polymers market analysis report segments the market by application (water treatment, oil and gas, paper, textile, and others), type (synthetic polymers and natural polymers), product (polyacrylamide, guar gum, polyvinyl alcohol, casein, gelatin, polyacrylic acid, and other products), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The polyacrylamide segment held the largest water soluble polymers market share in 2018. Rising demand for coagulants and flocculants for water treatment will boost the demand for this segment during the forecast period.

APAC accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018. There is a high demand for water-soluble polymers in APAC due to the growing need for wastewater treatment in emerging markets such as China, India, and Indonesia.

