Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on the benefits of predictive analytics in healthcare. This article explains how predictive analytics can improve patient care significantly by offering actionable insights into the medical history of patients. There are many healthcare organizations that have not tapped the complete potential of predictive analytics yet. For such organizations fetching forward-looking insights from the growing pool of data and deploying predictive capabilities in extracting actionable insights is still a challenging task. But this is the time to realize the capabilities of predictive analytics for companies in healthcare as it can help transform the medical wisdom into real-world insights.

Benefits of predictive analytics in healthcare:

Improves preventive care

Predictive analytics models can help in treating many diseases. Such models in the realm of genomics can help the physicians to identify patients that are at high risk and recommend changes in the lifestyle of such patients to avoid any risk in the future. Furthermore, this can change the patterns of disease significantly and can shift the patients towards well-living.

Assists in predicting insurance costs

Predictive analytics in healthcare can help companies to assess and predict future medical costs. Also, it assists companies that work in collaboration with insurance providers to build predictive analytics models and health plans. Predictive analytics solutions can also be leveraged by the healthcare companies to identify the insurance providers that may offer useful policies to serve the particular needs of the patients.

Improves patient's quality of life

Leveraging predictive analytics in healthcare can help healthcare organizations to improve the quality of life of patients by helping them receive accurate treatments and suitable medications. Additionally, predictive analytics can turn a patient into an informed customer who can collaboratively work with the doctors to receive better treatments.

