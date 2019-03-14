Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro FY2018 IFRS Results Announcement Date 14-March-2019 / 16:30 CET/CEST For Immediate Release 14 March 2019 PhosAgro FY2018 IFRS Results Announcement Date On 20 March 2019, PhosAgro will publish its audited consolidated IFRS financial statements for twelve months ended 31 December 2018. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 13:30 London time (16:30 Moscow; 09:30 New York). The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line. Webcast links: English: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/1960056-1/B9BEB325817AB397A8A1 B9B257A4663F?partnerref=rss-events [1] Russian: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/1960124-1/026D299E4E72A614E68D 231B7D67B641?partnerref=rss-events [2] Participant dial-in numbers: Russian Federation Toll +7 495 646 9315 Russian Federation Toll-Free 8 800 500 9863 United Kingdom Toll +44 207 194 3759 United Kingdom Toll-Free 0800 376 6183 United States Toll-Free 1 844 286 0643 United States Toll +1 646 722 4916 Conference ID numbers: English call: 63777144# Russian call: 74957756# For further information please contact: PJSC PhosAgro Alexander Seleznev, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 232 9689 ext 2187 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 232 9689 EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 7554 993 032 +7 499 918 3134 Dmitriy Zhadan zhadan@em-comms.com +7 916 770 89 09 +7 495 363 28 49

