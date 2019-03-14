NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408 URL: www.nttdocomo.com

TOKYO, Mar 14, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. will jointly conduct a proof-of-concept trial of a remote-monitoring solution for eldercare in collaboration with Tellus You Care, Inc., the developer of a compact, non-wearable smart device that wirelessly detects and communicates human activities in indoor locations, in or after April. DOCOMO acquired a stake in the company through its wholly owned subsidiary, NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Inc., on November 27, 2018.In the trial, a specialized plug-in device will be installed in elderly facilities and homes where aged people live alone. The device will deploy a radar-wave technology to monitor the conditions of residents, including respiration and heart rate, as well as sleeping, walking and even accidents such as falling. The information will be communicated to families or care staff via their smartphone.Cameras and wearable devices are commonly used to monitor the elderly, but the device in this trial is not worn. In addition, no camera is involved so there is no concern about loss of privacy. Since the solution minimizes burdens placed on the people being monitored, it is expected to be accepted more readily than conventional methods of remote monitoring.By promptly identifying abnormal situations, the solution enables families and caregivers to respond quickly, thereby helping to ensure the safety of those being monitored. In addition, as a remote-monitoring solution, it contributes to operational efficiency at care facilities.The trial will be conducted under DOCOMO's TOPGUNTM project, which brings together customers and DOCOMO R&D and corporate personnel for the co-development of practical and innovative solutions. DOCOMO will closely examine the results of the trial to investigate opportunities for commercial application.Going forward, DOCOMO will also consider the device's wider uses in healthcare and facilities management as a practical and easily deployed solution suited to a range of monitoring needs.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 77 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.