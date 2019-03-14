As of March 15, 2019, the following bond loans issued by Modern Times Group MTG AB will change short name, trading code and issuer. ISIN SE0009163462 --------------------------------------------------- Current Short Name MTG 2 --------------------------------------------------- New Short Name NENT 2 --------------------------------------------------- Current Trading code MTG_2 --------------------------------------------------- New Trading code NENT_2 --------------------------------------------------- Current Issuer Modern Times Group MTG AB --------------------------------------------------- New Issuer Nordic Entertainment Group AB --------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 70 50 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB