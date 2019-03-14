Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 14-March-2019 / 15:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins PLC (the 'Company') Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') The Board of the Company was notified on 14 March 2019 of the exercise and sale, of nil cost options under the Travis Perkins Deferred Share Bonus Plan ("DSB") and Travis Perkins Performance Share Plan (PSP) over the number of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company by the PDMR as set out below: Name Status No. of Sale Date Number Average Beneficial % shares of Price Interest exercised Shares o Sold f I S C DSB PSP Carol PDMR 828 9,129 13/03/2019 4,723 GBP14.22289 175,688 < Kavan 1 agh % On exercise, sufficient shares were sold to satisfy the tax liabilities arising on exercise and the balance of 5,234 Ordinary Shares was retained. This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below. For Further information please contact: Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Carol Kavanagh 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Group Human Resources Director b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise and subsequent sale of options under the Travis Perkins 2016 Part B Deferred Share Bonus Plan and 2016 Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) DSB - 394 GBP14.201967 4,329 PSP - GBP14.224783 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total GBP14.22289 4,723 GBP67,174.6 6 e) Date of the transaction 13 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction XLON ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7824 EQS News ID: 787775 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 14, 2019 11:48 ET (15:48 GMT)