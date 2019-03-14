SV Advisory Group: Smart Securities Pioneer Thomas Carter says, Trillion-Dollar Digital Transformation of Capital Markets is Underway

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Whether you call them smart securities, digital securities or security tokens the post-ICO, compliant approach to blockchain-based venture fundraising is poised to unlock trillions of dollars of capital market value.

At the forefront of the smart securities, revolution is Thomas Carter, a 30-year fintech innovator and CEO of DealBox, an innovative digital securities issuance and investment platform.

DealBox has gained attention lately with the creation of a feature-rich, and robust platform using a proprietary token technology built on the Stellar Lumens (XLM) blockchain protocol that meets all the SEC/Finra requirements.

DealBox gives issuers and investors a savvy approach to being first-in-line to the smart securities opportunity.

Thomas on the Recent Evolution of Capital Markets:

"The 2012 JOBS act enabled retail investors to begin participating in the growth of early-stage companies in a compliant way via crowdfunding and peer-to-peer lending.

2017 was the year of the ICO or Initial Coin Offering in which thousands of companies issued blockchain-based, "utility" tokens to raise capital.

At the end of 2018 what was apparent was that raising capital with digital tokens was efficient and viable. What also became apparent was that regulatory oversight was badly needed.

What we are seeing now is that the regulatory framework is evolved and the infrastructure is evolved. For those who understand the new smart securities paradigm, it's game on.

Going forward, in order for broader adoption to occur, educating the market on the advantages of smart securities is where the focus will need to be."

Advantages of Smart Securities

A smart security is a blockchain-based digital ownership claim in an underlying asset such as real estate, private placements, equities, debt, and other instruments of intrinsic value.

The untapped value of the global private equity market for smart securities alone is estimated to be worth $70 trillion.

Smart securities are superior to traditional instruments in that they offer programmable functionality which eliminates back-office friction and costs.

There are several advantages to leveraging the new digital security token asset class:

Faster, better, cheaper - Since digital securities are programmable "smart" instruments they eliminate layers of time-consuming paperwork, middlemen and red-tape.

- Since digital securities are programmable "smart" instruments they eliminate layers of time-consuming paperwork, middlemen and red-tape. Augmented Liquidity - Digital securities live in a 24/7/365 global market

- Digital securities live in a 24/7/365 global market Flexibility - Again, the programmable nature of digital securities open up issuance strategies previously unavailable via traditional instruments.

- Again, the programmable nature of digital securities open up issuance strategies previously unavailable via traditional instruments. Immutable & Transparent - The secret sauce that blockchain brings to the table is the power of an easily audited, distributed ledger that maintains immutable integrity without human intervention.

- The secret sauce that blockchain brings to the table is the power of an easily audited, distributed ledger that maintains immutable integrity without human intervention. Regulatory Compliance - Issued via Reg D, Reg A+, etc., digital securities are fully compliant with SEC/Finra requirements.

The rub is that raising capital has never been easy and although all the pieces to the security token offering puzzle are now available they are not easily found all together in one solution.

Thomas on DealBox:

DealBox is the culmination of 25 years of venture capital funding experience. DealBox has been setting the standard for how data is presented and shared in private equity investment workflow.

We've created a unified strategy to security token offerings which includes everything an issuer will need to take advantage of the benefits offered by security tokens.

Our novel approach to investor-centric workflow optimization has been integrated into compliance and technology for the issuance of and investment in smart securities.

DealBox Launch

DealBox may be a new name to the security token ecosystem but the platform is far from being a beta product.

Just last month DealBox hosted the Innovation Finance Forum in Newport Beach, CA which presented the first-ever multiple issuer security token offering pitch event.

10 innovative founders kicked-off security token offerings to a curated gathering of who's-who in fintech, blockchain and investing.

Like any capital raising process the launch of even a single security token offering is a complicated affair with many moving parts. The proven workflow methodology and software efficiency of the DealBox platform streamlines this process and gives issuers and investors a powerful suite of tools to take advantage of the benefits of digital securities.

Share in DealBox's Success

Those looking to raise venture capital with security tokens are well met with DealBox's unified solution.

As an investment opportunity DealBox also offers a unique and innovative approach.

Investors are welcome to participate in any one security token offer hosted on the platform however by owning the DLBX token, which is itself a security token, holders gain access to a full 25% royalty revenue distribution on gross profits realized on the DealBox platform.

For details on the DLBX security token offering please visit https://dlbx.io/privatesale

Considering a capital raise using security tokens? Learn More

Smart securities are the next evolution of capital markets. DealBox empowers issuers and investors with an intelligent platform to participate in that evolution.

-Thomas Carter, founder and CEO of DealBox; read about Thomas: "This FinTech Veteran Is Making Cryptocurrency Startup Funding Legitimate"; connect with Thomas on LinkedIn and Instagram

