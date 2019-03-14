BTU Metals Corp.: BTU Financing and Update on Dixie Halo Project, Contiguous to Great Bear's Dixie Project, Red Lake District, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU"or the "Company") (BTU-TSX:V) is pleased to announces it is arranging a non-brokered private placement of up to 10 million units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000.00 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share ("Share") and one -half transferable Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each full Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 24 month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.15 per share. Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for an upcoming work program at the Dixie Halo Project located in Red Lake, Ontario. Finders' fees may be payable on the private placement, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and expected to close March 27th, 2019.

"With permits expected in the coming weeks this financing will enable us to complete a final Mag and IP program to get drill targets prioritized and commence a phase one drill program at our Dixie Halo Project located alongside Great Bear Resources (GBR-TSX:V) ongoing success at their Dixie Project."stated Mike England, President of BTU Metals. Corp. "We are grateful to our geological team who have worked very hard to understand the geology of the area and we are now anxious to test their theories."

To view a complete map of the Dixie Halo Project please visit http://btumetals.com/projects/Dixie_Halo.pdf. The drill hole intersection reported on the property location map is not on the Company's Dixie Halo Property. Mineralization that may be hosted on adjacent properties are not representative of mineralization that is, or may be, hosted on the Company's Dixie Halo Property.

