sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1.399,00 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 852361 ISIN: FR0000121725 Ticker-Symbol: DAU 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.402,73
1.420,27
21:03
14.03.2019 | 21:05
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Dassault Aviation: Availability of the 2018 Annual Financial Report

Saint-Cloud, 14 March 2019

Availability of the complete version of the 2018 Annual Financial Report as of 31 December 2018

Dassault Aviation complete version of the 2018 Annual Financial Report (Rapport financier annuel) as of 31 December 2018 is available to the public and has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

This financial annual report can be found on the company's website at www.dassault-aviation.com, in the "Finance / Regulated information / 2019" section.

Attachment

  • Availability of the 2018 Annual Financial Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2f9ab2c7-61e9-490d-90d9-b4f192b72baf)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)