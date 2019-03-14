Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 12 March 2019, as noted below, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC.
The notification below has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
ANNEX
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Maryann Mannen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|
Initial notification/
|Initial notification
|3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|a)
|
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|
Disposal of interests in a contribution trust that holds Ordinary
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price: $11.60 per Unit
Volume No. of Units: 23,541.155
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|12 March 2019
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|New York Stock Exchange
