Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 12 March 2019, as noted below, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC.

The notification below has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ANNEX

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Maryann Mannen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of interests in a contribution trust that holds Ordinary

Shares c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $11.60 per Unit Volume No. of Units: 23,541.155 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 12 March 2019 g) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005767/en/

Contacts:

TechnipFMC