ACCESSWIRE

Mucho Cobre Resources Ltd.: Mucho Cobre Resources - Adopts February 28th Fiscal Year End

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Mucho Cobre Resources Ltd. (formerly, 1169080 B.C. Ltd.) ("MCR" or the "Company") announces the Board of Directors approving and adopting a fiscal year end of February 28th for the Company.

As a result of this change, the Company will be auditing its Q3 financial statements and MD&A for the interim period ended February 28, 2019 and refiling as its audited year end. The published audited financial statements and MD&A for the year ended February 28, 2019 will be made available on www.SEDAR.com.

For further information please contact:

Michael Sweatman, Director
E-mail: info@muchocobre.com

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of MCR. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of MCR. Although MCR believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because MCR can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. MCR disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

