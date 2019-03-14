Mucho Cobre Resources Ltd.: Mucho Cobre Resources - Adopts February 28th Fiscal Year End

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Mucho Cobre Resources Ltd. (formerly, 1169080 B.C. Ltd.) ("MCR" or the "Company") announces the Board of Directors approving and adopting a fiscal year end of February 28th for the Company.

As a result of this change, the Company will be auditing its Q3 financial statements and MD&A for the interim period ended February 28, 2019 and refiling as its audited year end. The published audited financial statements and MD&A for the year ended February 28, 2019 will be made available on www.SEDAR.com.

For further information please contact:

Michael Sweatman, Director

E-mail: info@muchocobre.com

SOURCE: Mucho Cobre Resources Ltd.

