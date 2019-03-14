

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson was ordered by a California jury to pay $29 million to a woman who claimed that asbestos in the company's talcum powder caused her cancer.



According to Superior Court jury in Oakland, Johnson & Johnson's talc products were responsible for Teresa Leavitt's mesothelioma. The verdict said that the baby powder was a 'substantial contributing factor' in her illness.



The New Jersey-based company said it will appeal the verdict. The company faces thousands of similar lawsuits. However, it has denied allegations that its talc causes cancer, saying numerous studies and tests by regulators worldwide have shown that its talc is safe and asbestos-free.



In July last year, a Missouri jury ordered J&J to pay $4.9 billion in a case involving 22 women and their families.



'We respect the legal process and reiterate that jury verdicts are not medical, scientific or regulatory conclusions about a product,' J&J said in a statement. 'We are disappointed with [Wednesday's] verdict and will pursue an appeal because Johnson's Baby Powder does not contain asbestos or cause cancer.'



