

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After four successive days of declines, the U.S. dollar rebounded on Thursday amid reports about a likely delay in U.S.-China trade agreement and the British Pound's retreat from a multi-month high it had recorded a day earlier.



On Brexit, the U.K. MPs today voted for Prime Minister Theresa May to ask the European Union for a delay to Brexit.



May said Brexit could now be delayed by three months, to 30 June,if MPs back her deal in a vote next week. In the event of her proposal getting rejected again, she said she will seek a longer extension. However, the delay has to be agreed by the 27 other EU member states.



Economic data out of the U.S. was a mixed bag, yet the greenback stayed firm right through the day.



The dollar index advanced to a high of 96.82 before easing a bit to 96.77, still up by over 0.3% from previous close.



Against Pound Sterling, the dollar strengthened to 1.3224, from previous close of 1.3337.



The euro was weak as well against the greenback, with the latter gaining about 0.2% at 1.1304, after having risen to 1.1343 earlier.



The Japanese Yen weakened to 111.69 a dollar, losing nearly 0.5% and the Swiss Franc was little changed against the greenback.



Against the Canadian Loonie, the dollar was rising 0.18%, and against the Aussie, it was up nearly 0.4%.



On the trade front, a report from Bloomberg said a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping has been pushed back.



Citing three people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg said the meeting to sign an agreement to end the U.S.-China trade war won't occur this month and is more likely to happen in April at the earliest.



The report from Bloomberg comes after Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he is in 'no rush' to complete a trade deal with China.



In U.S. economic news, a report from the Labor Department showed U.S. import and export prices both rose by more than anticipated in the month of February.



The Labor Department said import prices climbed by 0.6% in February after inching up by a revised 0.1% in January. Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.3% compared to the 0.5% drop originally reported for the previous month.



The report said export prices also increased by 0.6% in February after falling by a revised 0.5% in January. Export prices had been expected to tick up by 0.1% compared to the 0.6% decrease originally reported for the previous month.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits increased by more than expected in the week ended March 9th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



After reporting a notable rebound in new home sales over the two previous months, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing a substantial pullback in U.S. new home sales in the month of January.



The report said new home sales plunged by 6.9% to an annual rate of 607,000 in January from a revised rate of 652,000 in December.



Economists had expected new home sales to edge down to a rate of 620,000 from the 621,000 originally reported for the previous month.



