WKN: 851144 ISIN: US3696041033 Ticker-Symbol: GEC 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
14.03.2019 | 22:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

General Electric Company: Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K

FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 14, 2019

Company General Electric Company
ISIN US3696041033
Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE
Headline Doc re: GE files Form 8-K

March 14, 2019

On March 14, 2019, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to RNS. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/) and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports (https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports).

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9503S_1-2019-3-14.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9503S_1-2019-3-14.pdf)

CONTACT:
GE
Jennifer Erickson
+001 646 682 5620
jennifer.erickson@ge.com (mailto:seth.martin@ge.com)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)