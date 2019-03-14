Zilis Expands UltraCell Product Line With Launch Of UltraBurn Full Spectrum Weight Loss Support

ARGYLE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Zilis® LLC, the company blazing the trail in the exploding hemp-derived CBD industry has announced the latest innovation in its Ultra Product line: UltraBurn. Targeting the endocannabinoid system (ECS) by utilizing exclusive cutting edge Mimetix™ technology, UltraBurn scorches the competition, reigning supreme as the only ESC support-based weight loss product on the market, allowing for safe, healthy weight loss. On Saturday, March 2nd at the company's annual Spring Fest event for its independent distributors ("Ambassadors"), UltraBurn exploded onto the scene as the newest industry leading booster in the Ultra Lineup. Exclusively sold to Ambassadors in attendance, orders for UltraBurn far exceeded 20,000- bottles in the first 48 hours.

Zilis Founder and CEO Steven Thompson commented: "We believe good health is important to everyone, so we created a full spectrum weight management supplement to promote a safe and healthy path toward your weight loss goals. We expect UltraBurn to continue to bring value to our customers, and to help our Ambassadors continue to change lives with this dynamic, breakthrough product."

Zilis, which launched in 2015, created UltraCell as an ingestible CBD oil in November 2017. Two hallmarks of the Ultra brand since its launch are absorption and bioavailability; UltraBurn delivers both of those benefits to customers. Designed to be both fast acting and long lasting, UltraBurn provides another channel to support safe and healthy weight loss.

Matt Andry, M.D., Clinical Associate Professor, Indiana University School of Medicine and nationally recognized weight loss expert said, "UltraBurn represents a breakthrough in healthy weight management support. I recommend Burn to my patients, because simply put, there is no other product like it." Jenny Lusby, the highest ranked Brand Ambassador in Zilis expounded, "UltraBurn is a game changer because it's not just another weight loss product. Burn is specifically formulated to support healthy weight management through the ECS."



With the fusion of science and nature, Zilis created a one-of-a-kind formula to help customers actually reach their goals. With that in mind, the extracts and compounds found in UltraBurn work together to create the "entourage effect" which maximizes the benefits of UltraBurn-offering more support to the ECS. These extracts include:

Chromium to help boost metabolism and help regulate blood sugar;

Phenylethylamine to help suppress cravings and appetite, and;

Our proprietary Mimetix™ formula with hops and green tea extracts.

Available exclusively through a Zilis Ambassador, or an Ambassador retail business, Zilis has anticipated the surge in demand for UltraBurn providing two-ounce and four-ounce bottles starting at $69.95 retail.





About Zilis LLC

As a hybrid social marketing company, Zilis is the creator of UltraCell® and trusts its distributed workforce of Ambassadors to sell its product to customers either independently or through their Ambassador retail business. Ambassadors are joining the Zilis ranks at breakneck speed, with thousands joining since January 1st, 2019. Zilis has been at the forefront of the movement to educate Americans about CBD oil, which is used by tens of thousands throughout the world as a dietary supplement. Based in Argyle, Texas, a suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth, Zilis is privately held. Zilis and its Ambassadors are committed to giving back as "The Pay It Forward Company™," with donations of vitamin supplements to the developing world during 2018 and donations of UltraCell CBD oil and UltraCell Topical to our nation's Veterans. Visit Zilis.com for more information.

Product Disclaimer

Zilis products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical conditions. The information on the Zilis website, marketing materials, product labels or packaging is not intended as medical advice and should not substitute advice from a healthcare professional. Please consult with your physician or other healthcare provider if you have health-related questions before using any of our products or relying on any information you obtain from the Zilis website. You should discuss any medications or nutritional supplements you are using with a healthcare provider before using any new medications or supplements. Always review the labels, warnings, and directions included with your product before using or consuming the product and do not rely solely on the information shown on the Zilis website.

CONTACT:

Scott Adams940-535-7200scott.adams@zilis.com

SOURCE: Zilis LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539083/Zilis-Expands-UltraCell-Product-Line-With-Launch-Of-UltraBurn-Full-Spectrum-Weight-Loss-Support