Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2019) - Advantagewon Oil Corp., (CSE: AOC), (OTCQB: ANTGF), (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon", "AOC") announced today that the Corporation had signed a contract and secured the drilling rig for the purpose of commencement of drilling the first well of the Corporation's 2019 Drilling Program. The first well will target multiple shallow sands on land that is currently producing oil from these zones. The zones targeted include the deeper Poth B zone proven to be oil bearing by a completion of an existing well on this lease as announced October 31st, 2018 as well as the established shallower oil bearing Poth A zone.

All drilling permits have been secured, and site preparation for the drilling began on March 14th, 2019. The drill rig is scheduled to mobilize to the drilling location and commence drilling between March 18th and March 20th, 2019. The Corporation anticipates initial flow rates between 10 to 20 barrels of oil per day from this initial well. Drilling, casing, completion and equipping of the well is expected to be complete by April 10th, 2019.

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon is focused on building consistent cash flow from low cost, low risk oil wells in the State of Texas. AOC applies specialized expertise to increase oil recovery from 10-15% to up to 75% for each well. Once the enhanced recovery strategy is successfully applied, AOC will repeat the process throughout the oil pool to maximize output and minimize cost and risk. Advantagewon's common shares are listed on the OTC Markets in the United States and on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") in Canada. Advantagewon is a member of the CSE Composite Index (CSE: AOC). For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com

For further information please contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

- 30 -

