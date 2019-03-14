Quest Resource Holding Corporation: Quest Resource Holding Reports 2018 Financial Results

THE COLONY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental reuse, recycling, and waste disposal services, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.



Fourth Quarter and 2018 Financial Highlights

Fourth quarter revenue was $25.3 million, a 12.2% increase over the $22.5 million for the comparable quarter in 2017

Fourth quarter gross profit was $4.4 million and 17.5% compared with $3.1 million and 13.6% for the comparable quarter in 2017

Fourth quarter net income per share was $0.01 compared with a net loss per share of $(0.10) for the comparable quarter in 2017

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA improved by $1.0 million to $771,000 compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(273,000) for the comparable quarter in 2017

Annual 2018 revenue was $103.8 million compared with $138.3 million for 2017

Annual 2018 gross profit was $16.9 million and 16.2% compared with $15.7 million and 11.4% for 2017

Annual 2018 net loss per share improved by $0.22 to $(0.16) compared with $(0.38) for 2017

Annual 2018 adjusted EBITDA improved by $1.5 million to $2.3 million compared with $823,000 for 2017

During 2018, Quest generated $3.0 million in cash flow from operations, which was used primarily to reduce borrowings by $1.7 million and bolster the cash balance to $2.1 million.

'Over the last two years, we have successfully executed on our strategic plan. We believe we now target the right markets with the right services. We also believe we have operations firmly in place to sustainably support profitability while consistently providing excellent customer service. During 2018, we restructured our sales force, which we believe has reignited our revenue growth engine. As a result of our efforts, we have significantly improved profitability, posted the first quarterly GAAP net income in our history, and generated meaningful cash flow from operations. We believe that our efforts have positioned us well to grow sales at our targeted rate of 10% to 15% per year. At our current business levels, coupled with the operating leverage inherent in our business model, we expect profitability to continue to grow at an even faster pace,' said S. Ray Hatch, President and Chief Executive Officer.



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In this press release, a non-GAAP financial measure, "Adjusted EBITDA," is presented. From time-to-time, Quest considers and uses this supplemental measure of operating performance in order to provide an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. Quest believes it is useful to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) interest expense, (iii) stock-based compensation expense, (iv) income tax expense, and (v) certain other adjustments, and (2) non-GAAP measures that exclude such items. Quest presents this non-GAAP measure because it considers it an important supplemental measure of Quest's performance. Quest's definition of this adjusted financial measure may differ from similarly named measures used by others. Quest believes this measure facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. This non-GAAP measure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company's GAAP measures. (See attached table "Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA").



About Quest Resource Holding Corporation



Quest is a national provider of reuse, recycling, and disposal services that enable our customers to achieve their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest provides businesses across multiple industry sectors with single source solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables generated by their operations. Quest also provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest's services, provides actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest's customers to achieve their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities.



Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which provides a "safe harbor" for such statements in certain circumstances. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our belief we now target the right markets with the right services; our belief we have operations firmly in place to sustainably support profitability while consistently providing excellent customer service; our belief that our restructured sales force has reignited our revenue growth engine; our belief that our efforts have positioned us well to grow sales at our targeted rate of 10% to 15% per year; our expectation profitability will continue to grow at an even faster pace, at our current business levels, coupled with the operating leverage inherent in our business model; our belief it is useful to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) interest expense, (iii) stock-based compensation expense, (iv) income tax expense, and (v) certain other adjustments, and (2) non-GAAP measures that exclude such items; our belief that our definition of an adjusted financial measure facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. These statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions. Such statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, competition in the environmental services industry, the impact of the current economic environment, and other factors discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements and to consult our SEC filings for additional risks and uncertainties that may apply to our business and the ownership of our securities. Our forward-looking statements are presented as of the date made, and we disclaim any duty to update such statements unless required by law to do so.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation and Subsidiaries

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2018



2017



2018



2017



(unaudited)













Revenue

$ 25,261



$ 22,505



$ 103,806



$ 138,346

Cost of revenue



20,844





19,452





86,943





122,633

Gross profit



4,417





3,053





16,863





15,713

Selling, general, and administrative



3,894





3,539





16,163





17,078

Depreciation and amortization



328





987





2,701





3,987

Total operating expenses



4,222





4,526





18,864





21,065

Operating income (loss)



195





(1,473)





(2,001)





(5,352)

Interest expense



(102)





(107)





(438)





(468)

Income tax expense



-





-





-





-

Net income (loss)

$ 93



$ (1,580)



$ (2,439)



$ (5,820)

Net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders

$ 93



$ (1,580)



$ (2,439)



$ (5,820)

Net income (loss) per common share:































Basic and diluted

$ 0.01



$ (0.10)



$ (0.16)



$ (0.38)

































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:































Basic and diluted



15,321





15,292





15,311





15,281



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2018



2017



2018



2017

Net income (loss)

$ 93



$ (1,580)



$ (2,439)



$ (5,820)

Depreciation and amortization



376





1,031





2,885





4,157

Interest expense



102





107





438





468

Stock-based compensation expense



200





169





794





1,710

Other adjustments



-





-





662





308

Income tax expense



-





-





-





-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 771



$ (273 )

$ 2,340



$ 823



BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



December 31,



2018



2017













ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,122



$ 1,055

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $929 and $699 as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively



16,712





16,264

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



966





1,508

Total current assets



19,800





18,827

















Goodwill



58,208





58,337

Intangible assets, net



2,611





5,032

Property and equipment, net, and other assets



968





1,320

Total assets

$ 81,587



$ 83,516

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 15,778



$ 14,254

Deferred revenue and other current liabilities



72





329

Total current liabilities



15,850





14,583

















Revolving credit facility, net



5,194





6,763

Other long-term liabilities



-





22

Total liabilities



21,044





21,368

















Commitments and contingencies































Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2017



-





-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 15,328,870 and 15,302,455 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively



15





15

Additional paid-in capital



159,702





158,868

Accumulated deficit



(99,174 )



(96,735 ) Total stockholders' equity



60,543





62,148

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 81,587



$ 83,516



