Endo International plc Announces Pricing of Private Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

DUBLIN, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) ("Endo") today announced that Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. (the "Issuer"), its wholly-owned subsidiary, priced $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 7.500% senior secured notes due 2027 at an issue price of $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount in connection with its previously announced private offering, which represents an upsize of $500.0 million over the previously contemplated offering amount. The notes will be senior secured obligations of the Issuer and will be guaranteed by Endo and certain of Endo's subsidiaries and will be secured by first priority liens on the same collateral that secures Endo's obligations under its existing senior secured credit facilities and existing senior secured notes.

Endo intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to fund cash tender offers (the "Tender Offers") by Endo Finance LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Endo, to purchase a portion of Endo's outstanding senior unsecured notes and to pay certain related premiums, fees and expenses. Endo intends to use the remaining net proceeds, if any, from this offering to reduce Endo's outstanding indebtedness, including by means of one or more redemptions, repurchases or other repayments of any of Endo's outstanding indebtedness.

The notes and the related guarantees have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any applicable state or foreign securities laws, and will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A, and to persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. Unless so registered, the notes and the related guarantees may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any notes or any other securities.

About Endo International plc

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a highly focused generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company delivering quality medicines to patients in need through excellence in development, manufacturing and commercialization. Endo has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and U.S. headquarters in Malvern, PA. Learn more at www.endo.com.

