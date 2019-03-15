

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook (FB) announced the departure of its chief product officer Chris Cox and head of WhatsApp Chris Daniels. Meanwhile, founder Mark Zuckerberg said Will Cathcart will be the new head of WhatsApp. Fidji Simo will be the new head of the Facebook app. Cox joined in 2005, a year after Facebook was founded, while Daniels took up his role only a year ago.



The changes come shortly after Mr Zuckerberg outlined his plan to transform Facebook into a 'privacy-focused platform.'



This week the social media giant and its platforms WhatsApp and Instagram also experienced the worst outage in the company's history. Facebook later blamed the blackout on a 'server configuration change'.



Zuckerberg said, 'For a few years, Chris has been discussing with me his desire to do something else. He is one of the most talented people I know and he has the potential to do anything he wants.'



Mr Cox started as a software engineer at the firm and helped to build several key features including News Feed. He also held several senior roles, heading up human resources and helping to launch Facebook's business platform Workplace.



Zuckerberg noted that family of apps strategy has been led jointly by Chris Cox and Javier Olivan. Chris managed the leaders of the apps directly and Javi has been responsible for all of the central product services that work across our apps, including safety and integrity, analytics, growth, and ads. Javi will now lead identifying where apps should be more integrated.



Zuckerberg said,'Since we have now decided on the basic direction of our family of apps for the next few years, I do not plan on immediately appointing anyone to fill Chris's role in the near term. Instead, the leaders of Facebook (Fidji Simo), Instagram (Adam Mosseri), Messenger (Stan Chudnovsky), and WhatsApp (Will Cathcart) will report directly to me, and our Chief Marketing Officer (Antonio Lucio) will report directly to Sheryl.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX