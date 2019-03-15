

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that Fox Corp. (FOXAV, FOXBV) will be added to the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, March 19. Fox will replace Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (FOXA; FOX), which will be removed from the S&P 500 and S&P 100 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, March 20.



S&P 500 and 100 constituent The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) is acquiring Twenty-First Century Fox one day after Twenty-First Fox spins off Fox Corp. to shareholders.



For index purposes, S&P DJI considers Fox Corp. to be the surviving entity of Twenty-First Century Fox and therefore both the Class A and Class B common stock lines will continue to be included in the S&P 500. Effective on March 19, Twenty-First Century Fox will change its Class A common stock ticker from FOXA to TFCFA and its Class B common stock ticker from FOX to TFCF.



Also effective on March 19, Fox Corp. will change its Class A common stock ticker from FOXAV to FOXA and its Class B common stock ticker from FOXBV to FOX.



Adobe Inc. (ADBE) will replace Twenty-First Century Fox in the S&P 100 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, March 20. Post spin-off, the surviving Fox Corp. will no longer be representative of the mega-cap market space.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX