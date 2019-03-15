Sungrow partners with GRIDSERVE to supply the largest unsubsidized solar-plus-storage project in UK

YORK, England, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced that it is supplying PV inverters and energy storage systems for the United Kingdom's largest unsubsidized solar-plus-storage project, comprising of a 34.7 MW PV park including a 27 MW/30MWh energy storage system.

This hybrid project has been developed and is being built by GRIDSERVE on 198 acres of low-grade agricultural land in Yorkshire, and is expected to be operational in October 2019. After completion, Warrington Borough Council will purchase the plant, demonstrating that solar and storage combined can deliver unsubsidized green and clean electricity to communities.

The Sungrow equipment supplied includes 1500 Volt turnkey inverter stations, SG3125HV-MV. Along with the PV project, a 27MW/30MWh storage system is based on the Sungrow standard '2.5 MW-1 Hour ESS system', designed for utility-scale applications. With its compact design and resilient performance, the storage segment will maximize yield from the solar PV system through peak shifting. Furthermore, the flexibility of the storage system enables the provision of a range of grid services such as frequency response, grid balancing and reserve capacity which enhances the overall solar-plus-storage project benefits.

"We are very proud to partner up with GRIDSERVE on these two milestone projects supplying our world-class solar PV and energy storage solutions. We will keep pursuing technical innovations to provide higher yields and offer state-of-the-art product portfolios together with establishing ourselves as the best service platform in the sector", said Lewis Li, General Manager of Sungrow UK.

"We value Sungrow's proven 22-year track record in the PV industry. The company has already demonstrated its commitment to the UK market by continuing to grow its presence here. Furthermore, the flexibility and professionalism Sungrow have shown is paramount to support our business in this venture. We look forward to collaborating on more projects in the future", said Mr. Toddington Harper, CEO of GRIDSERVE.

Meanwhile, another 25.7 MW project again by GRIDSERVE, applied with Sungrow solutions, is to be built in Hull soon after, which will offer excellent value for consumers whilst providing clean renewable energy for years to come.

Since opening its Milton Keynes branch in 2014, Sungrow has realized significant traction in the United Kingdom with projects exceeding 1 GW of volume and tens of energy storage applications.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 79 GW installed worldwide as of December 2018. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 22-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

About GRIDSERVE

GRIDSERVE is a tech-enabled international sustainable energy business which develops, builds, owns and operates solar energy and battery storage solutions for critical power infrastructure. GRIDSERVE's team have been responsible for the development, construction and operation of more than a gigawatt of solar energy and energy storage solutions, including connecting over 100 utility-scale sustainable energy projects to the UK grid. GRIDSERVE is interested in exploring new project opportunities, funding partners, and making new connections for hybrid solar farms, Electric Forecourts, and telecom tower power infrastructure: www.gridserve.com.