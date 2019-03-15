EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2019

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2019



Rank

Company

Sector

Country % of

Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 4.1 2 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.4 3 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.0 4 ING Financials Netherlands 2.7 5 China Mobile Telecommunications China 2.7 6 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 2.6 7 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.6 8 Verizon Telecommunications United States 2.6 9 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 2.6 10 Nokia Technology Finland 2.5 11 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 2.5 12 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 2.5 13 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 2.5 14 Orange Telecommunications France 2.4 15 Total Oil & Gas France 2.4 16 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.4 17 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 2.4 18 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.4 19 East Japan Railway Consumer Services Japan 2.4 20 Sanofi Health Care France 2.4 21 Singapore Telecommunications Telecommunications Singapore 2.4 22 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.4 23 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.4 24 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.3 25 Vodafone Telecommunications United Kingdom 2.2 26 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.2 27 Cirrus Logic Technology United States 2.1 28 BBVA Financials Spain 2.1 29 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.0 30 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 2.0 31 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 2.0 32 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 2.0 33 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 1.9 34 Alps Electric Industrials Japan 1.8 35 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.7 36 Halliburton Oil & Gas United States 1.7 37 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 1.5 38 Nomura Financials Japan 1.5 39 Apache Oil & Gas United States 1.4 40 Mitsubishi Industrials Japan 0.2 Total equity investments 90.9 Cash and other net assets 9.1 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

28 February 2019 % of Net Assets Europe 36.9 Asia Pacific 16.3 Japan 14.6 United Kingdom 10.5 United States 10.3 Other 2.3 Cash and other net assets 9.1 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

28 February 2019 % of Net Assets Financials 23.1 Health Care 16.9 Telecommunications 14.3 Oil & Gas 12.9 Industrials 7.8 Consumer Services 7.4 Technology 4.6 Consumer Goods 3.9 Cash and other net assets 9.1 100.0

As at 28 February 2019, the net assets of the Company were £136,431,000.

15 March 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF