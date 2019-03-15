EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2019
PR Newswire
London, March 14
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2019
Rank
Company
Sector
Country
| % of
Net Assets
|1
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|4.1
|2
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|3.4
|3
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.0
|4
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.7
|5
|China Mobile
|Telecommunications
|China
|2.7
|6
|Swire Pacific A
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|2.6
|7
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.6
|8
|Verizon
|Telecommunications
|United States
|2.6
|9
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|2.6
|10
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|2.5
|11
|Tesco
|Consumer Services
|United Kingdom
|2.5
|12
|Galaxy Entertainment
|Consumer Services
|Hong Kong
|2.5
|13
|Synchrony Financial
|Financials
|United States
|2.5
|14
|Orange
|Telecommunications
|France
|2.4
|15
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|2.4
|16
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|2.4
|17
|BP
|Oil & Gas
|United Kingdom
|2.4
|18
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.4
|19
|East Japan Railway
|Consumer Services
|Japan
|2.4
|20
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.4
|21
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Telecommunications
|Singapore
|2.4
|22
|Bangkok Bank **
|Financials
|Thailand
|2.4
|23
|Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
|Financials
|Japan
|2.4
|24
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.3
|25
|Vodafone
|Telecommunications
|United Kingdom
|2.2
|26
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.2
|27
|Cirrus Logic
|Technology
|United States
|2.1
|28
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|2.1
|29
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.0
|30
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|2.0
|31
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
|2.0
|32
|Panasonic
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|2.0
|33
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|1.9
|34
|Alps Electric
|Industrials
|Japan
|1.8
|35
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|1.7
|36
|Halliburton
|Oil & Gas
|United States
|1.7
|37
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|1.5
|38
|Nomura
|Financials
|Japan
|1.5
|39
|Apache
|Oil & Gas
|United States
|1.4
|40
|Mitsubishi
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.2
|Total equity investments
|90.9
|Cash and other net assets
|9.1
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|28 February 2019
|% of Net Assets
|Europe
|36.9
|Asia Pacific
|16.3
|Japan
|14.6
|United Kingdom
|10.5
|United States
|10.3
|Other
|2.3
|Cash and other net assets
|9.1
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|28 February 2019
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|23.1
|Health Care
|16.9
|Telecommunications
|14.3
|Oil & Gas
|12.9
|Industrials
|7.8
|Consumer Services
|7.4
|Technology
|4.6
|Consumer Goods
|3.9
|Cash and other net assets
|9.1
|100.0
As at 28 February 2019, the net assets of the Company were £136,431,000.
15 March 2019
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF