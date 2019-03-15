sprite-preloader
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2019

PR Newswire

London, March 14

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2019


Rank
Company
Sector
Country		 % of
Net Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 4.1
2AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.4
3NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.0
4INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.7
5China MobileTelecommunicationsChina 2.7
6Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong 2.6
7CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.6
8VerizonTelecommunicationsUnited States 2.6
9Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands 2.6
10NokiaTechnologyFinland 2.5
11TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.5
12Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong 2.5
13Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States 2.5
14OrangeTelecommunicationsFrance 2.4
15TotalOil & GasFrance 2.4
16ENIOil & GasItaly 2.4
17BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom 2.4
18Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.4
19East Japan RailwayConsumer ServicesJapan 2.4
20SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.4
21Singapore TelecommunicationsTelecommunicationsSingapore 2.4
22Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand 2.4
23Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan 2.4
24Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.3
25VodafoneTelecommunicationsUnited Kingdom 2.2
26BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.2
27Cirrus LogicTechnologyUnited States 2.1
28BBVAFinancialsSpain 2.1
29BayerHealth CareGermany 2.0
30TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 2.0
31Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 2.0
32PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan 2.0
33Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan 1.9
34Alps ElectricIndustrialsJapan 1.8
35CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.7
36HalliburtonOil & GasUnited States 1.7
37PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 1.5
38NomuraFinancialsJapan 1.5
39ApacheOil & GasUnited States 1.4
40MitsubishiIndustrialsJapan 0.2
Total equity investments90.9
Cash and other net assets9.1
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

28 February 2019% of Net Assets
Europe36.9
Asia Pacific16.3
Japan14.6
United Kingdom10.5
United States10.3
Other2.3
Cash and other net assets9.1
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

28 February 2019 % of Net Assets
Financials23.1
Health Care16.9
Telecommunications14.3
Oil & Gas12.9
Industrials7.8
Consumer Services7.4
Technology4.6
Consumer Goods3.9
Cash and other net assets9.1
100.0

As at 28 February 2019, the net assets of the Company were £136,431,000.

15 March 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


© 2019 PR Newswire