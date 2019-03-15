The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2019
London, March 14
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2019
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|1
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|4.1
|2
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|3.7
|3
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|3.6
|4
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|3.5
|5
|Royal Dutch Shell **
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|3.4
|6
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|3.3
|7
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.2
|8
|Getinge
|Health Care
|Sweden
|3.2
|9
|Deutsche Post
|Industrials
|Germany
|3.0
|10
|Sopra Steria
|Technology
|France
|3.0
|11
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|3.0
|12
|Gerresheimer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.9
|13
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|2.9
|14
|Nordea Bank
|Financials
|Sweden
|2.9
|15
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|2.8
|16
|ISS
|Industrials
|Denmark
|2.8
|17
|Indra Sistemas
|Technology
|Spain
|2.8
|18
|Cyfrowy Polsat
|Consumer Services
|Poland
|2.8
|19
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|2.7
|20
|Michelin
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.7
|21
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
|2.7
|22
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.6
|23
|Ryanair
|Consumer Services
|Ireland
|2.6
|24
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.5
|25
|Ipsos
|Consumer Services
|France
|2.5
|26
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
|2.5
|27
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.5
|28
|Orange
|Telecommunications
|France
|2.4
|29
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.3
|30
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|2.3
|31
|Mediobanca
|Financials
|Italy
|2.2
|32
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Services
|Netherlands
|2.2
|33
|Glanbia
|Consumer Goods
|Ireland
|2.2
|34
|Ontex
|Consumer Goods
|Belgium
|2.0
|35
|Valeo
|Consumer Goods
|France
|1.9
|36
|Rocket Internet
|Financials
|Germany
|1.9
|37
|Leoni
|Industrials
|Germany
|1.5
|38
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Oil & Gas
|Norway
|1.4
|39
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
|1.1
|Total equity investments
|103.6
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(3.6)
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|28 February 2019
|% of Net Assets
|France
|21.7
|Germany
|19.1
|Scandinavia
|17.3
|Southern Europe
|14.2
|Benelux
|13.7
|Switzerland
|10.0
|Ireland
|4.8
|Poland
|2.8
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(3.6)
|100.0
Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)
Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|28 February 2019
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|20.4
|Health Care
|19.6
|Industrials
|16.2
|Oil & Gas
|10.7
|Consumer Services
|10.1
|Technology
|9.4
|Consumer Goods
|8.8
|Telecommunications
|5.9
|Utilities
|2.5
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(3.6)
|100.0
As at 28 February 2019, the net assets of the Company were £367,948,000.
15 March 2019
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
