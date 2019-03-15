The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2019

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 4.1 2 Sanofi Health Care France 3.7 3 Nokia Technology Finland 3.6 4 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 3.5 5 Royal Dutch Shell ** Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.4 6 ING Financials Netherlands 3.3 7 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.2 8 Getinge Health Care Sweden 3.2 9 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany 3.0 10 Sopra Steria Technology France 3.0 11 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 3.0 12 Gerresheimer Health Care Germany 2.9 13 Total Oil & Gas France 2.9 14 Nordea Bank Financials Sweden 2.9 15 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 2.8 16 ISS Industrials Denmark 2.8 17 Indra Sistemas Technology Spain 2.8 18 Cyfrowy Polsat Consumer Services Poland 2.8 19 BBVA Financials Spain 2.7 20 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.7 21 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 2.7 22 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.6 23 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 2.6 24 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.5 25 Ipsos Consumer Services France 2.5 26 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.5 27 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.5 28 Orange Telecommunications France 2.4 29 Siemens Industrials Germany 2.3 30 DNB Financials Norway 2.3 31 Mediobanca Financials Italy 2.2 32 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.2 33 Glanbia Consumer Goods Ireland 2.2 34 Ontex Consumer Goods Belgium 2.0 35 Valeo Consumer Goods France 1.9 36 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 1.9 37 Leoni Industrials Germany 1.5 38 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 1.4 39 Outotec Industrials Finland 1.1 Total equity investments 103.6 Cash and other net liabilities (3.6) Net assets 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

** The investment is in A shares



GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

28 February 2019 % of Net Assets France 21.7 Germany 19.1 Scandinavia 17.3 Southern Europe 14.2 Benelux 13.7 Switzerland 10.0 Ireland 4.8 Poland 2.8 Cash and other net liabilities (3.6) 100.0

Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)

Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

28 February 2019 % of Net Assets Financials 20.4 Health Care 19.6 Industrials 16.2 Oil & Gas 10.7 Consumer Services 10.1 Technology 9.4 Consumer Goods 8.8 Telecommunications 5.9 Utilities 2.5 Cash and other net liabilities (3.6) 100.0

As at 28 February 2019, the net assets of the Company were £367,948,000.

15 March 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP