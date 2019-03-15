sprite-preloader
WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
15.03.2019
The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2019

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2019

PR Newswire

London, March 14

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2019

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 4.1
2SanofiHealth CareFrance 3.7
3NokiaTechnologyFinland 3.6
4TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 3.5
5Royal Dutch Shell **Oil & GasNetherlands 3.4
6INGFinancialsNetherlands 3.3
7NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.2
8GetingeHealth CareSweden 3.2
9Deutsche PostIndustrialsGermany 3.0
10Sopra SteriaTechnologyFrance 3.0
11ENIOil & GasItaly 3.0
12GerresheimerHealth CareGermany 2.9
13TotalOil & GasFrance 2.9
14Nordea BankFinancialsSweden 2.9
15PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 2.8
16ISSIndustrialsDenmark 2.8
17Indra SistemasTechnologySpain 2.8
18Cyfrowy PolsatConsumer ServicesPoland 2.8
19BBVAFinancialsSpain 2.7
20MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance 2.7
21AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland 2.7
22BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.6
23RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland 2.6
24CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.5
25IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance 2.5
26E.ONUtilitiesGermany 2.5
27BayerHealth CareGermany 2.5
28OrangeTelecommunicationsFrance 2.4
29SiemensIndustrialsGermany 2.3
30DNBFinancialsNorway 2.3
31MediobancaFinancialsItaly 2.2
32Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands 2.2
33GlanbiaConsumer GoodsIreland 2.2
34OntexConsumer GoodsBelgium 2.0
35ValeoConsumer GoodsFrance 1.9
36Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany 1.9
37LeoniIndustrialsGermany 1.5
38Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway 1.4
39OutotecIndustrialsFinland 1.1
Total equity investments103.6
Cash and other net liabilities(3.6)
Net assets100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

28 February 2019% of Net Assets
France21.7
Germany19.1
Scandinavia17.3
Southern Europe14.2
Benelux13.7
Switzerland10.0
Ireland4.8
Poland2.8
Cash and other net liabilities(3.6)
100.0

Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)
Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

28 February 2019% of Net Assets
Financials20.4
Health Care19.6
Industrials16.2
Oil & Gas10.7
Consumer Services10.1
Technology9.4
Consumer Goods8.8
Telecommunications5.9
Utilities2.5
Cash and other net liabilities(3.6)
100.0

As at 28 February 2019, the net assets of the Company were £367,948,000.

15 March 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© 2019 PR Newswire