sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,72 Euro		+0,69
+5,30 %
WKN: 872318 ISIN: SE0000106270 Ticker-Symbol: HMSB 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,607
13,738
09:04
13,608
13,632
09:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB13,72+5,30 %