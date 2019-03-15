

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Hennes & Mauritz AB (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported that its first-quarter net sales increased by 10 percent to 51.015 billion Swedish kronor from 46.18 billion kronor, previous year. In local currencies, net sales increased by 4 percent, for the first quarter.



The H&M group includes nine brands - H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home, ARKET and Afound. The brand H&M offers fashion for women, men, teenagers and children. COS offers reinvented classics and wardrobe essentials for women, men and children.



