

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PageGroup plc (PAGE.L), a specialist professional recruitment company, announced Friday that Steve Ingham, Chief Executive Officer, has had an accident whilst skiing resulting in a severe back injury.



The company anticipates this will lead to his absence from the firm for a number of weeks. During this period, the Executive team will be led by Kelvin Stagg, Chief Financial Officer, PageGroup.



PageGroup noted that in Ingham's absence, its highly experienced Executive team will continue to run the operations globally.



A further announcement will be made as appropriate, the firm said.



