EXCHANGE NOTICE, 15 MARCH 2019 SHARES CITYCON OYJ: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES AND ISIN CODE CHANGE Reduction of the quantity of company's shares without reducing share capital by redemption of company's own shares, in such a way that each current 5 shares of the company shall correspond to 1 share of the company after the arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of company's shares are completed. The ISIN code of Citycon Oyj shares will be changed from ISIN code FI0009002471 to FI4000369947. 3 listed shares of the company has been removed from trading before reducing the share capital in accordance with the company disclosure 15 February 2019. The changes will be valid in the trading system of Nasdaq Helsinki as of 18 March 2019 presuming that the arrangements will be entered into the trade register. Identifiers as of 18 March 2019: Trading code: CTY1S New ISIN code: FI4000369947 Orderbook id: 24249 Number of shares: 177 998 525 The orderbook CTY1S (id 24249) will be flushed after 15 March 2019 trading. Nasdaq Helsinki, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ************************************************ TIEDOTE 15.3.2019 OSAKKEET CITYCON OYJ: OSAKKEIDEN LUKUMÄÄRÄN VÄHENTÄMINEN JA ISIN-KOODIN MUUTOS Yhtiön osakemäärän vähentäminen alentamatta osakepääomaa lunastamalla yhtiön omia osakkeita siten, että jokaista 5 yhtiön tämänhetkistä osaketta vastaa 1 yhtiön osake sen jälkeen, kun yhtiön osakemäärän vähentämisjärjestelyt on viety loppuun. Citycon Oyj:n ISIN koodi muuttuu (vanha ISIN koodi FI0009002471 ja uusi ISIN koodi on FI4000369947). 3 yhtiön listattua osaketta on mitätöity ennen osakkeiden kokonaismäärän muutosta yhtiön 15.2.2019 julkistaman tiedotteen mukaisesti. Muutokset tulevat voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 18.3.2019 alkaen edellyttäen, että toimenpiteet merkitään kaupparekisteriin. Perustiedot 18.3.2019 alkaen: Kaupankäyntitunnus: CTY1S Uusi ISIN-koodi: FI4000369947 id: 24249 Osakemäärä: 177 998 525 Tarjoukset poistetaan tarjouskirjasta CTY1S (id 24249) 15.3.2019 kaupankäynnin jälkeen. Nasdaq Helsinki, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260